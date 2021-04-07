Two men who got their vehicle stuck in a wash were rescued by the Graham County Search and Rescue team Tuesday night.
The Graham County Sheriff's Office received a call around 7 p.m. Tuesday from a man who reported his 44-year-old son was stranded in a wash, said Ronnie Glaspie, SAR president. Deputies pinged the lost man's phone and realized he was on the Diamond Bar Ranch near Fort Thomas. The deputies then activated the search and rescue team.
Five UTV teams and one Jeep team responded to the call and they located the man and his friend around midnight, Glaspie said. Although they'd been out there almost 24 hours, they were in good shape, he said.