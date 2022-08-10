Graham County seeing population and job growth

Population for cities and towns in Graham County

Graham County saw population growth countywide in 2021, according to the University of Arizona's Eller Economic and Business Research Center.

As of July 1, there are 39,025 people living in Graham County, a 1.01 percent increase from 2021. Pima leads with a 2.28 percent increase in population. 

Monthly labor force, employment, sales and housing permits for Graham County

