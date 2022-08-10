Graham County seeing population and job growth

Graham County saw population growth countywide in 2021, according to the University of Arizona's Eller Economic and Business Research Center.
As of July 1, there are 39,025 people living in Graham County, a 1.01 percent increase from 2021. Pima leads with a 2.28 percent increase in population.
Coming in second was Safford, whose population increased 1.74 percent from 2020, while Thatcher’s was up by 1.43 percent.
Unincorporated county areas were at a three-year low of 0.36-percent growth.
While other towns and cities fluctuated in population growth from 2017 to 2021, Thatcher’s growth has consistently risen in the five-year period, data show.
According to July 1 estimates from the Arizona Department of Administration, June’s labor force of nearly 16,000 workers was down 2.6 percent from June 2021.
June’s unemployment rate was 2.8 percent, and non-agricultural jobs were on the rise, with the largest advance in the goods-producing sector, at a 5.5 percent increase over June 2021. That was followed by private sector jobs, at 4 percent over a year earlier. Total non-farm jobs were 10,046 countywide.
The most recent statewide data on retail sales (not including food and gas) showed an increase of more than 11 percent in May 2022, bringing in over $34 billion in taxable sales, according to data from the Arizona Department of Revenue.