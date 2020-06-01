Graham County Sheriff P.J. Allred joined other local law enforcement officials Monday in releasing a statement in regard to Governor Doug Ducey's Declaration of an Emergency and issuance of a week-long 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.
"The Graham County Sheriff’s Office wishes to clarify our view of the recent curfew order issued by Governor Doug Ducey. Along with other Sheriff’s in the State of Arizona, we see this temporary order as an additional tool, if needed, in the event a group or groups of people engage in criminal activity," the sheriff wrote.
"This order is not intended, nor will be used by the Sheriff’s Office, to stop or inhibit citizens from their evening activities and travel. The Sheriff’s Office, as well as local law enforcement, will protect the rights of all citizens while maintaining peace in our communities," he said in his statement.
"We also want to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to the citizens of Graham County. We have witnessed terrible events in our Country and within our State. We express appreciation for the support of this community in these unprecedented times. On a daily basis we see the quality of people in our valley and thank you for your assistance in these difficult times," Allred said.
Ducey said he issued the declaration at the request of local leaders. It comes after a spate of violent protests that have taken place nationwide following the death in Minnesota of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died in police custody May. 25
The declaration also authorizes an expanded National Guard mobilization to "protect life and property throughout the state," Ducey said.