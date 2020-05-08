A 36-year-old Gila Valley man was flown to Banner University Medical Center in Tucson Thursday night after being shot.
Someone called 911 around 9:30 p.m. to say a man was yelling for help in a desert area near Thunderbird Estates, said Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies. Deputies found the victim and discovered he'd been shot in the thigh.
The victim told authorities he was shot during in an altercation. McCormies said it appeared as though he was shot with a shotgun.
He was flown to a Tucson hospital and his condition was unknown Friday morning.
The sheriff's office is working to determine where the shooting took place and other details, McCormies said.