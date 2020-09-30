The Graham County Board of Supervisors did something unusual last week. It gave permission to a resident to create his own family cemetery.
Daniel John was given the OK to establish a 100x100-foot cemetery on John Lane near Highway 191.
According to Steve McGaughey, the community development director for the county’s planning and zoning department, the county has probably only received a total of three such requests in the last 15 years.
“It’s not real common,” McGaughey said. “There are probably only five or six of them in Graham County and some of them are 50-years-old or older.”
John declined to comment, but McGaughey said those who opt to create their own cemeteries often do so because they already own the land and purchasing plots in a traditional cemetery is expensive.
More importantly, some people “just want to stay on their land,” he said.
Maricopa County has granted permission for five family cemeteries so far this year, McGaughey said.
When someone passes, McGaughey said the funeral home prepares the necessary paperwork for the Arizona Department of Health Services so it can be assured all of the proper steps have been taken.
If family cemeteries are larger than 10 plots or if the family intends to sell individual plots, the land must be registered with the Arizona Department of Real Estate, McGaughey said.
Most of the cemeteries he’s aware of are small, he said.
“Most don’t have very many there because it’s the patriarch in the family who creates it and then the family ends up moving away,” McGaughey said.