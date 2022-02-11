The Graham County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Monday to consolidate the county’s two Justice Courts.
Effective January 2023, the Justice of the Peace Court Precinct 2, currently in the Town of Pima, will close and combine its duties with the Justice of the Peace Court Precinct 1 at the Graham County Courthouse under one staff and one Justice of the Peace.
All seven full-time employees, currently split between the two courthouses, will be retained under the merger.
Why do it?
In a press release, Graham County Manager Dustin Welker said Monday’s decision was based on “cost saving measures to balance the annual budget and to maximize county staffing efficiencies.”
In Arizona, Justice Courts hear misdemeanor criminal cases, civil and criminal traffic cases, civil cases up to $10,000 and small claims of up to $3,500. Justice Courts can also conduct preliminary hearings for felony criminal cases.
The collective Judicial Productivity Credits (JPCs) at both courts — a measure of a court’s workload based on the number and type of cases filed annually — was less than 400 per year for the past four years, well below the statutory maximum of 1,200 JPCs.
And without the need to run two separate offices and pay the salaries for two justices, the county estimates it will save close to $120,000 per year.
Faced with those facts, Graham County Supervisor Danny Smith said his vote to downsize was an obvious one.
“It’s a topic that has been around since I’ve been on the board over the past 10 years,” Smith said. “We’re a fiscally conservative county…and when faced with an opportunity to save hundreds of thousands of dollars, we have to do that.”
Smith also noted that other Arizona counties, including Pima County, have been facing similar issues of court productivity and have chosen to consolidate. Pima County will go from 10 to nine precincts in January 2023, and has talked of eliminating more. Santa Cruz County went from two to one precincts in January 2019.
“The Pima Justice Court, although convenient, has near the lowest number of cases of any of the Justice Courts in any Arizona county,” Smith said.
“I think it used to be more of a geography thing. A hundred years ago, you might spend half a day going over to Safford or to Pima, but there’s a five-lane highway now between Pima and Safford, and I think the geography isn’t as big of a deal with the two courts being eight miles away,” he said.
Future plans
Pima Town Manager Vernon Batty said Tuesday that the move to consolidate the two courts “made sense.”
“From my perspective, and for the town, I think it’s a positive direction,” Batty said.
Because the courthouse facility where JP2 is housed is owned by the Town of Pima, the building will be turned back over to the town in January, something Batty said presents a lot of possibilities.
“We are definitely growing and in need of new space. With our current town hall, our meetings are basically in our lobby, and we’re needing extra space for almost every department in our town,” Batty said.
“I think we may be able to do something with it — maybe turn the courtroom into a conference room or council chambers — which would be great for our town for our people to have,” he said, adding that any decision on what to do with the building will ultimately be up to the town council.
Graham County’s Justice Courts are currently presided over by two elected Justices of the Peace, and the terms of both justices, which last four years, will expire this year. For one to continue presiding over the newly consolidated court, they will have to face each other in the 2022 election.
Justice Wyatt Palmer serves JP2, which is the larger of the two precincts and covers about 2,946 square miles in the county’s north and west.
Justice Garry Griffith serves JP1, which is slightly more than half that size — 1,694 square miles — and covers the south and southeastern corner of Graham County, including Safford.
Batty said Palmer has not yet decided if he will run for re-election. Griffith did not respond to a request for comment.