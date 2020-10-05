Graham County Utilities Inc. has announced its Board of Directors has approved a recommendation that it transfer ownership and operation of their natural gas system to Southwest Gas Corporation.
GCU recommended it sell the system because of challenges to meet federal and state regulations and remain financially viable with limited resources.
Graham County Utilities determined selling the system to Southwest Gas would allow for modernizing the system, increasing safety to meet regulatory standards while maintaining affordability for Graham County customers.
For the ownership transfer to proceed, a 2/3 majority vote of cooperative members is required. The vote will be held Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Graham County Utilities Annual Meeting.
There will be a presentation on the possible sale of the GCU gas utility and a vote by the members in attendance. Cooperative members must be present to vote or have provided a GCU member with a valid proxy. All members are encouraged to attend and participate.
Southwest Gas Corporation has been operating for nearly 90 years in Arizona.
The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. at Thatcher High School, 601 N. 3rd Ave.