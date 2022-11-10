Voters will get final say over greenhouse rezoning

Side-by-side signage for and against Proposition 401 was a common sight around Graham County in the weeks leading up to Tuesday's election.

 PHOTO LAURA JEAN SCHNEIDER/EA COURIER

Graham County voters on Tuesday sided with a decision county supervisors made nearly a year and a half ago.

They passed Proposition 401, a local ballot measure that will allow two of the six NatureSweet greenhouse complexes near Bonita to be rezoned from A (general land use) to M-X (unlimited manufacturing land use) so that the company can complete a sale of the properties to cannabis cultivator Bayacan LLC.

