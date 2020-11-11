Cooler temperatures means Greg St. Hilaire’s homeless shelter has already hit capacity and because he knows he’s going to have to turn away people away thisyear, he’s asking for the community’s help.
St. Hilaire is the shelter director for Caring Helping And Providing Ministries, which was founded in 1991 and moved to Safford in 2005. He can house a maximum of 10 men at a time and last year he had to turn away 40-50 men, plus several women and children.
When he has to turn people away, he tries to give them sleeping bags. Over the last 15 years, he estimated he’s given away at least 100 sleeping bags.
This year, he’s soliciting donations of blankets, tents, underwear, socks and personal hygiene items.
“When somebody calls and I can’t get them in, I’ll give them a sleeping bag, I don’t want anybody to die,” he said.
Every day he gets calls from people looking for housing, most are men, St. Hilaire said.
When women with children ask for housing and he has no room for them, he tells them to contact the Mt. Graham Safe House. Aside from the Safe House and his own apartments, he said he knows of nowhere else for people without a home can stay in Graham County.
Those who stay at CHAP Ministries must have a job, or spend their days looking for a job. The ultimate goal is for the residents to eventually be able to purchase their own homes, Hilaire said.
“The requirements are a case by case basis. I make people accountable, follow guidelines. If they can work, they have to work,” Hilaire said. “Most people just want a free ride, and I don’t do free rides.”
According to the 2019 Homeless in Arizona annual report, homelessness in Arizona increased by roughly 10% from 2017 to 2018. The United States Interagency Council on Homelessness reports 10,007 individuals are currently homeless in Arizona.
The Gila Valley Administerial Association has been working toward building a homeless shelter for the past two years. The association asked the City of Safford for a zoning change that would have allowed for a shelter in a commercial district, but the city denied the request in May 2019. Association members have not returned repeated calls seeking an update.