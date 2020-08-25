The following individuals have qualified to be listed on the Nov. 3 General Election Ballot:
Board of Supervisors District 3:
Danny Smith, Republican
Nick Nordgran-Tellez, Democrat
Fort Thomas School Board (4-year term, 3 seats):
Chris Duncan, Hugh Moses Jr., Vernon Poncho and Kenny Wilson
Cindy Norton Pearson
Safford School Board (3 seats):
Julie Cluff, Matthew Herrington, Jodi McGinty (write-in) and Petrea Kunz (write-in)
Solomon School Board (2 seats):
James Bryce, Kyron Forsgren, Nick Nodgran-Tellez
Thatcher Unified School District (3 seats):
Debbie Chapman, Jeremy Devli, Nicholas Elkins, Kate McCluskey, Kenny Smith and David K. Udall
Bonita ESC Board (1 seat):
Wende Macumber
GIFT CTED Safford (1 seat):
Mark Claridge
GIFT CTED Thatcher (1 seat):
B.K. Merriman
GIFT CTED Solomon (1 seat):
Weston Reidhead
KLONDYKE (2 seats):
Kimberly Lackner, Lori Sollers
Pima School Board (3 seats):
Joseph Alder, Melissa M. Batty, Clint Colvin
Eastern Arizona College District 2:
Lois Ann Moody
Eastern Arizona College District 3:
Jeff Larson
Mount Graham Hospital Board:
Thomas Johnson, Kimberly Mack
Safford Rural Fire:
Bill Brandau, Don P. Smith
The following races are uncontested: County attorney, assessor, recorder, sheriff, school superintendent, treasurer, Board of Supervisors District 1 and District 2.
*Races in which the number of candidates matches the number of open seats may be cancelled and appointments made.