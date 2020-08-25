election logo.jpg

The following individuals have qualified to be listed on the Nov. 3 General Election Ballot:

Board of Supervisors District 3:

Danny Smith, Republican

Nick Nordgran-Tellez, Democrat

Fort Thomas School Board (4-year term, 3 seats): 

Chris Duncan, Hugh Moses Jr., Vernon Poncho and Kenny Wilson

Cindy Norton Pearson

Safford School Board (3 seats):

Julie Cluff, Matthew Herrington, Jodi McGinty (write-in) and Petrea Kunz (write-in)

Solomon School Board (2 seats):

James Bryce, Kyron Forsgren, Nick Nodgran-Tellez

Thatcher Unified School District (3 seats):

Debbie Chapman, Jeremy Devli, Nicholas Elkins, Kate McCluskey, Kenny Smith and David K. Udall

Bonita ESC Board (1 seat):

Wende Macumber

GIFT CTED Safford (1 seat):

Mark Claridge

GIFT CTED Thatcher (1 seat):

B.K. Merriman

GIFT CTED Solomon (1 seat):

Weston Reidhead

KLONDYKE (2 seats):

Kimberly Lackner, Lori Sollers

Pima School Board (3 seats):

Joseph Alder, Melissa M. Batty, Clint Colvin

Eastern Arizona College District 2:

Lois Ann Moody

Eastern Arizona College District 3:

Jeff Larson

Mount Graham Hospital Board:

Thomas Johnson, Kimberly Mack

Safford Rural Fire:

Bill Brandau, Don P. Smith

The following races are uncontested: County attorney, assessor, recorder, sheriff, school superintendent, treasurer, Board of Supervisors District 1 and District 2.

*Races in which the number of candidates matches the number of open seats may be cancelled and appointments made.

