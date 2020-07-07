The Arizona Department of Transportation recently released its annual Motor Vehicle Crash Facts Report and it revealed Graham, Greenlee counties together had 10 fatal crashes in 2019, three of them involving alcohol.
The report reflects crash data for all Arizona roadways, including city streets, county roads, reservation roads and state highways.
The report revealed the number of people killed in fatal collisions statewide has risen nearly 22 percent since 2009.
Just over 800 people died in Arizona in 2009 and 982 died last year.
Other highlights of the report:
Alcohol
Nearly 4 percent of the 129,750 crashes last year were alcohol-related.
Nearly 26 percent of 911 fatal crashes last year were alcohol-related.
256 people were killed and 2,969 people were injured in alcohol-related crashes.
Rural crashes
• 396 people were killed and 6,951 were injured in rural crashes.
• 12 percent of the state’s total crashes took place in rural communities.
• Slightly more than 2 percent of rural community crashes involved fatalities; 30 percent of them resulted in injuries; the remaining involved only property damage.
Graham County
• 383 crashes
• 7 fatal - two alcohol-related
• 106 injury
• 28 alcohol-related
• $99,525,055 Estimated economic loss
Greenlee County
• 85 crashes
• 3 fatal - one alcohol-related
• 27 injury
• 8 alcohol-related
• $35,808,166 Estimated economic loss
Motor vehicle type
• Passenger cars - 50 percent
• Station wagons - 22 percent
• Pickups - 14 percent
• Vans - 2 percent
• Truck tractor - 0.749 percent
Manner of collision
• Rear end - 43 percent
• Left Turn - 17 percent
• Angle - 14 percent
• Sideswipe - 16 percent
• Head-on - 1.76 percent
Violation type or behavior
• No improper action - 50 percent
• Speeding too fast for conditions - 17 percent
• Failed to yield right-of-way - 9 percent
• Unknown - 8 percent
• Followed too closely - 4 percent
• Unsafe lane change - 4 percent
• Disregarded traffic signal - 2 percent
• Failed to keep in proper lane - 2 percent
• Improper turn - 2 percent
2019 Holidays
• New Year’s Day - 8 fatal crashes
• Memorial Day - 13 fatal crashes
• July 4 - 13 fatal crashes
• Labor Day - 12 fatal crashes
• Thanksgiving - 11 fatal crashes
• Christmas - 2 fatal crashes
The three-four day period surrounding the holiday
The full 2019 Arizona Motor Vehicle Crash Facts report is available at azdot.gov/CrashFacts.