Among a slew of initiatives for housing, public health and infrastructure, leaders with the Graham and Greenlee county boards of supervisors want less political divisiveness in the new year.
“That could be the equivalent to asking for world peace,” Graham County Supervisor Paul David joked. “I’d like to see some of the people find more common ground and grant more grace to people who have different political views.”
David, a Democrat, serves on the board representing District 1 as vice-chairman alongside two Republicans, John Howard and Chairman Danny Smith in districts 2 and 3, respectively.
“We are in agreement much more frequently than we are in disagreement. It’s pretty harmonious,” David said. “We all want a lower tax rate to provide better services, maintain law and order… those don’t tend to be partisan issues on a local level.”
The divisiveness David is referring to stems from issues like vaccination and the “strong feelings toward the two national parties.”
Graham County has nearly double the number of Republicans as Democrats. The number of registered Democrats fell by 1 percent between July and October, down to 4,993, while the number of registered Republicans increased by 0.5 percent, to 10,085, as of October.
“Because we’re in a pretty conservative part of the state, feelings are running very strong,” David said.
Richard Lunt, who serves as chairman on the board of supervisors in neighboring Greenlee County, says COVID has been a hurdle that has placed a lot of stress on local government. While the Greenlee supervisors typically reach a consensus on voting matters, Lunt sees politics divide tight-knit communities.
“Most of the time it is a majority or unanimous vote. We’re very conservative here, we talk things out and reach an agreement,” Lunt said. “But Greenlee County is the smallest county in Arizona. Families have been here for generations, everybody knows each other. It’s hard to see divisiveness impact such a small community.”
In Greenlee County, the GOP has a slight edge with 1,803 registered Republicans and 1,627 Democrats.
Beyond the local divide of national politics, Lunt said the Greenlee supervisors will be looking at how to spend federal assistance money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
“We want to use that money in a way that hopefully we can have long-term benefits,” Lunt said. “I was involved in agriculture, that’s my family background. Our outlook is that when things are good, you better get ready for when things are bad. That’s just the cycle.”
The Greenlee County Board of Supervisors will hold its next regular meeting Jan. 4.
“Everybody has had the hurdle of COVID and we’ll likely continue seeing that hurdle in 2022. Unfortunately, all of us by now know someone who has died of COVID,” said Lunt, who lauded the county’s health department for its vaccination, testing and outreach efforts.
Lunt also looked ahead to other local issues, including how officials would move forward with the 40-year-old Greenlee County Jail. Leaders have been contemplating whether it should build a new facility, remodel the existing facility or send inmates to a facility outside the county, such Graham County.
“It’s premature, but I always say, what are we doing today that gets us where we want to be tomorrow?” Lunt said.
Similarly, Graham County will likely face a decision on how much it will pay for its corrections staff.
“We continue to see agencies raising their entry level salaries, so we want to discuss more money so we can retain the detention officers at the jail,” David said, who noted that the county was in good shape financially thanks to the price of copper and federal funding.
Graham County will be using ARPA funding to build a $250,000 homeless respite center, a place for destitute people to get out of the sun and heat during the day, wash up and get referrals to other services in the area.
“It could be a place where they could have a mailbox, make a phone call, get what they need,” David said. “The few things a homeless person possesses are precious to them even though they don’t seem like much to us. So we’ll be working on getting that done.”
The county will also explore infrastructure and highway improvements as well as improving the county’s aesthetic by cracking down on blight, like dilapidated vehicles in the front yard.
“Other than that, I’d love to see a dialogue and some zoning changes in order to find a way to be supportive for affordable housing,” David said.
The Graham County Board of Supervisors will hold their next regular meeting Jan. 3.