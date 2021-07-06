Two years ago, a Gila Valley resident became trapped under his truck following an accident in the river bed. Pima’s emergency services had to borrow an all-terrain vehicle from a resident to get to him. They don’t have to do that anymore, thanks to a grant.
With budgets running tight, police agencies throughout the United States and right here in Eastern Arizona go to outside organizations for help. In recent years, they have turned to the federal government, the state, casinos and even Walmart — to pay for overtime, equipment and other needs.
Sources
The Pima Police Department receives grant funding from several sources, including Walmart and multiple Arizona casinos. Though the total amounts are small when compared to their overall budget, they’ve been used for ballistic vests, ballistic helmets and flashlights, among other items, Chief Diane Cauthen said.
“I got a Walmart grant and we bought computers with it for $25,000. We’ve had grants from Apache Gold (Casino and Resort), anywhere from $5,000 to $20,000 in the past, depending on what we put in for,” she said. “Without these grants, we wouldn’t have as much as we do for the police department.”
Casinos in Arizona are required to give back 12 percent of the tribe’s total net gaming wins every year to surrounding communities to assist law enforcement agencies, firefighters and nonprofits.
The United Way of Graham and Greenlee County is another source of funding for local law enforcement agencies. The Graham County Sheriff’s Office used an $18,500 United Way grant to buy and train Kukui, a K-9 officer, and to outfit a patrol vehicle for the dog’s safety. The United Way provided funding to the Thatcher Police Department for body cams and to the Greenlee County Sheriff’s Office for its search and rescue building, equipment and off-road vehicles.
In addition, once a school resource officer is hired for Morenci High School, the United Way will cover the cost of the Clifton Police Department officer, said Espie Castenanda, Clifton town clerk.
The Clifton Police Department also used a $114,082 grant from United Way in the 2021 fiscal year to upgrade their radio communication devices.
The federal government also comes through for local agencies.
Every five years, the U.S. Department of Justice awards a grant to the Thatcher Police Department to partially pay for bulletproof vests and body armor, Chief Shaffen Woods said. Sometimes a grant will only pay for part of a project leaving the funding for the police department to fill the rest of the order.
“Anything else is year-to-year and varies depending on the grant,” he said. “We have received grants in the past from the 100 Club, Gila River Indian Tribe for a vehicle, various Walmart community grants, United Way for body cams and so on.”
The Graham County Sheriff’s Office also received a grant to help pay for some bulletproof vests from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Ida Furnish, the department’s administrative supervisor, said that bulletproof vests and “stab vests” given to corrections officers need to be replaced every five years. When the vests are about to expire, the department purchases new ones, and then is reimbursed for 50% of the cost from the grant.
The Greenlee County Sheriff’s Office receives grant funding from the the federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program. Byrne, 22, was assassinated in 1988 by a drug gang in New York City as he sat on patrol in a marked police car, guarding the home of a cooperating witness.
The grant is specifically for funding drug and violent crime investigation through the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission, said Greenlee County Sheriff Tim Sumner.
“Grants are important,” Sumner said. “The extra funding is always vital for me, whether it comes from a non-profit, a government organization or benevolent people who just want to help out.”
There are some agencies that just don’t have extra funding for equipment and programs, he said.
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety also provides local agencies with grants to help pay for DUI enforcement and other safety-related special enforcement programs.
The Clifton Police Department used a $16,800 grant from the GOHS to pay for phlebotomy equipment and training for officers to draw and test blood from DUI suspects. The same grant gave the department free car seats to hand out to people pulled over while driving with unrestrained children, Castaneda said.
Safford Police Department received a $72,191 grant in FY20-21 from the GOHS’ Prop 207 grant funding, $59,614 of which the department used to buy a new patrol vehicle. The grant was created last year after Arizona voters passed Proposition 207, which legalized recreational marijuana in the state. The grant is intended to help law enforcement agencies reduce impaired driving.
The Graham County Sheriff’s Department also received $54,200 from the GOHS’ Prop 207 fund grant last year.
A $247,400 grant from Freeport-McMoRan pays for Clifton officers to patrol in and around Morenci.
Although most local agencies report that grants only account for 1 to 3% of their budgets, 43.5% of Clifton Police Department’s budget in 2020 was comprised of grants. In 2021, that number rose to about 48.9%.
“It does help us tremendously,” Castaneda said of the grants. “Our budget funds are stressed. I’m not saying we’re poor, but we have to safely allocate our money. With a grant opportunity, we’re able to speed up upgrades and not have to do stuff piecemeal.”
Safford Police Chief Glen Orr also said he grateful for grants.
“Grants that we get have supplemented the equipment we get quite a bit,” Orr said.