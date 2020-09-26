Some Freeport-McMoRan Morenci Mine employees have been on a list for employee housing for three years. Graham County residents are a little better, off, they only have to wait months to move into a house or apartment.
Graham and Greenlee County communities boast parks and pool amenities as well as jobs. However, neither can boast about housing expansion.
Graham County Chamber of Commerce Director Vance Bryce remembers one family who wanted to move to Graham County from Tucson and asked for the chamber’s help.
“They had a couple of kids and they said, ‘We can’t find anywhere to live. We have a new job at FMI and we can’t find anything,’” Bryce said. “I kept checking in with them to see if they were moving in. They were a Muslim family. They would have been a huge minority so I wanted to be sure they felt comfortable. I kept calling them and they ended up not taking the job because they couldn’t find anywhere to live.”
Bryce said the family was looking to rent a house and right now it is cheaper to own a home than to rent. People regularly visit the chamber for assistance in finding a place, he said.
“You can figure it out if you talk to a contractor. It’s a lot of face-to-face here in the Gila Valley, I think the system is bogged down. If you’re really wanting to do something, you can get it done. Building a house, finding a rental,” Bryce said. “It’s not impossible, but it is difficult. It takes some time.”
The hotel stay: Where families wait for housing
Aaron Acher moved to Graham County with his wife and four-year-old daughter to work as the new general manager at the Springhill Suites by Marriott-Thatcher. Like many other families who move to Graham County, Acher said he struggled to find a home. Moving from Idaho, Acher said it was a struggle because homes would go onto the market, and then within two days they would be sold.
“It was hard trying to work with a Realtor long-distance, not knowing if the house was going to be there and trying to get a Realtor to contact us,” Acher said.
Acher was able to obtain a home locally but is still having to stay in Springhill Suites with his family for one more month until the paperwork is finalized.
Maria Sanchez, who is a sales manager for Springhill Suites, said it is incredibly common for families to stay in local hotels while looking for a home or apartment. Each month at least two different guests are staying at the hotel while looking for housing, Sanchez said. Before COVID-19, there would be new guests staying at the suites every single week for roughly two weeks at a time looking for a local housing opening.
Some businesses working with the Freeport-McMoRan will rent hotel rooms for their employees instead of finding local housing, Sanchez said. It is easier to arrange for a hotel stay than to find housing, she said.
“At our hotel, we get tons of contractors coming in for a week or two at a time, we have local long-term rates. It all depends on the company. We have housed people here up to a year, and we have at least 20 to 25 of those types of employees here now,” Sanchez said.
Looking to own or rent? The race and wait is on
Kim Mortensen is a fully licensed real estate agent who also manages rental properties for the KeyHole Properties business. In many instances, when Mortensen places a listing, within 24 hours that home is either purchased or occupied by renters. The housing climate has been this way for the past three years at least, she said.
“We do have turnover, people move in, they move out, but houses are not vacant for long. There’s not a lot out there to rent or to buy,” Mortensen said. “I have not had properties on the market for very long at all.”
Mortensen said KeyHole Properties manages 115 properties and its one vacancy was filled on Thursday.
“There’s not a whole lot out there at all. We get calls all the time, but there’s not a lot available out there to rent or to buy. It’s very tight right now,” Mortensen said. “Of course, economics being what it is, supply and demand: Demand is high, supply is low. You know what that does to the pricing. It drives is up. That’s what we’re seeing right now. We try to keep things level, we try to not let the price get too outrageous.”
Most of the people who are renting from KeyHole are working for the mines in Safford or Morenci, are prison employees or hospital employees, Mortensen said.
In Pima, Joe Goodman owns two apartments which he has been renting for 12 years. Throughout his ownership, he has only felt the need to advertise their vacancy three times.
“I don’t have a physical waiting list. Somehow the word gets out and when I have one family move out, they have a friend who calls within a day or two,” Goodman said. “The family who has been with me the longest works at the mine.”
For potential residents who can’t afford local housing prices, there are six income-based apartment complexes in Graham County. Although income-based housing may be a preferred option for some, the waiting time to move into one of these apartments can be anywhere from six months to a year.
Blanca Bowman is the manager for Sunshine Valley Apartments in Safford. Sunshine Valley was one of the first income-based housing apartments in Graham County, having been constructed in 1977.
Sunshine Valley Apartments specialize in renting to senior citizens over the age of 62 and individuals who are disabled.
The Sunshine Valley Apartments are funded through the USDA. A resident’s rent is calculated on 30% of his or her income, and the government pays the rest.
“We have 12 people on the waiting list right now,” Bowman said.
Twelve is the average number on the waiting list, Bowman said. She remembered they opened in the late ‘70s, there would be anywhere from 20 to 40 people on the list.
While on the waiting list Bowman said people stay with family members or in other apartments, Bowman said.
Greenlee County; where the jobs are, but the housing isn’t
According to the Town of Clifton Code Enforcement Officer/Building Instructor Angel Maldonado, there have been a total of two new building permit applications filed within the last three years within the town.
The Greenlee County Housing Feasibility Study, which was conducted in June of 2019 by SEAGO, stated there is virtually no new home construction within Greenlee County. According to the study, Freeport-McMoRan’s housing program has a waiting list of 823 people.
According to Greenlee County planning department records, there were three housing permits attained for construction from the county in 2018 and three in 2019. So far in 2020, there have been five housing permits pulled.
“There appears to be sufficient demand for new home construction as several home starts have been undertaken in the last several months,” said Greenlee County Administrator Derek Rapier. “We have seen the most success with individual home builds as opposed to larger subdivisions housing projects. It appears that this trend will continue and will hopefully be able to keep up with the demand in Greenlee County.”
Greenlee County Economic Development Coordinator Akos Kovach said 48 people have been waiting for Morenci FMI housing since 2017.
“We have a housing shortage. We’ve been doing everything we could and there’s just a huge void because the contractors, the bulk of these developers, investors, and builders are from Graham County,” Kovach said. “It’s really difficult. We have people literally living in tents along the river when they can’t find housing. These are the problems created by the lack of housing. It’s really sad, but we haven’t given up.”
Money and jobs are not an issue in Greenlee County, Kovach said. Housing should not be a problem in either.
“Right now we have a crisis. We don’t have adequate housing. Send up the S.O.S. flag,” he said. “The only apartments in the entire county are in Morenci. It’s mind-boggling.”
Kovach said he guessed housing construction is drawn to areas with large stores and restaurants. However, until more housing is constructed in Greenlee County, chain stores and restaurants will not be moved there.
“It’s a Catch-22. We can’t grow our business environment until we grow our population,” Kovach said. “It defies logic to me. If I was in that business I would be building homes here. The demand is here, it’s just a matter of filling that.”
Graham County: Growing
According to the Graham County Planning and Zoning Department, there were 28 building permits filed for unincorporated Graham County in 2017, 47 in 2018 and then 39 in 2019. Steve McGaughey, the county planning and zoning director, said the building permits are currently up 18% from the same quarter in 2019.
“It’s scattered. We have seen quite a bit of building in Central, around Pima, and the south of Safford,” McGaughey said.
McGaughey said he thinks land is cheaper around the town of Pima, hence the building spike in that area.
In Pima, the building permit records show 23 new homes built in 2018, 32 new homes in 2019, and so far for 2020 there have been 27 new homes completed.
“I know we’re drastically under-housed,” said Pima Town Manager Sean Lewis. “And I know we’re extremely diverse. We have the biggest and the newest homes from 9,400 square feet. We also have other homes which are 3,400 square feet. But in the middle part of town, we have low to moderate-income housing.”
Lewis said the building doesn’t seem to be slowing down. In 2020, two subdivisions were approved along with a new six-plex apartment complex. The Town of Pima has worked with local landowners in the effort to demolish dilapidated houses so the parcels of land can be sold to new developers, Lewis said. The new apartment complex will be in the center of town and replaces an old building which had been dilapidated and demolished in September.
So far in 2020, there have been 46 building permits pulled, but this number also includes building additions.
According to the City of Safford’s Planning and Community Development department, in 2018 there were 27 new home permits issued, 44 in 2019, and so far in 2020, there have been 42 issued.
“Regarding housing shortage, from my general observation, there is a lack of single family and multi-family rental units,” said Susan Anderson, Safford planning and community development director.
In Thatcher, Mike Payne, who is the town’s building inspector, said most of the town’s construction has involved pre-built buildings this year.
During the COVID-19 lockdown, many Thatcher residents looked around and decided to do some updates, he said.
In 2018 there were 41 building permits filed, 40 in 2019, and so far in 2020 there have been 15 building permits filed so far in Thatcher.