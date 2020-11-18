This year many people are struggling with grief due to the pandemic and soon people will be able to participate in group counseling sessions in Greenlee County.
Barry Speck, who holds a degree in crisis counseling, has been conducting Life after Loss counseling sessions for several years in Greenlee and Graham counties.
After conducting sessions over the phone for the past three months, he’s decided to start in-person group sessions again in Greenlee County and throw COVID-19 into the mix.
The group sessions are free, open to all ages and will consist of a themed lecture as well as one-on-one discussions. They’ll being held at the Duncan and Clifton libraries and the first one is set for Thursday.
Adding to the regular stresses of everyday life, COVID-19 has made the lives of many incredibly difficult.
“It’s very hard on the kids,” Speck said. “It does affect their characters.”
After being sent home from school and having to stay away from friends, COVID-19 has changed children’s lives.
They listen to the conversations of their parents and feel the stress about the news and politics, Speck said.
“We need to see things in perspective, things are going to move on,” he said.
In order to better their lives, he said children must be reassured and encouraged. Focusing on the big picture is also important while reminding them that the world has been through tough times before.
“We all need a home, support and encouragement,” Speck said.
The loss of the regular way of life can cause grief in a child, and they aren’t the only ones. Adults have lost their jobs and careers due to COVID-19 and now face financial and family struggles. Adults grieve for what COVID-19 has taken from them as well, he said.
At each counseling session, Speck teaches healthy coping mechanisms for handling grief. Many people have developed their own ways to avoid dealing with depression, anxiety or grief.
“Sleep, medication, binge-watching T.V. are ways of avoiding it, not handling it,” Speck said.
Instead of avoiding grief or depression, he said one healthy way of handling these emotions is to find a support system and talk to people who are going through the same situation and who support you.
Writing letters to friends and family and going for walks are also ways to move forward and engage in healthy coping techniques.
Working together with his wife, Speck addresses a variety of topics during the group sessions, such as how individuals cope with the holidays after the loss of a loved one.
If COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Greenlee County, Speck suspects the counseling sessions will have to be outside.
Speck is also a chaplain for Eden Hospice in Safford. Some of his counseling sessions have religious undertones, but if an attendee requests their absence in the one-on-one session Speck said he would do as he is asked.
Speck used to hold sessions at the Graham County General Services Building in Safford; he’s waiting for COVID-19 to subside before beginning them again.