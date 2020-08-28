A bear hunter who became separated from his fellow hunters was rescued Wednesday night by Greenlee County Search and Rescue.
The 36-year-old man was hunting in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest near Sheep Saddle Trail when he became separated. The sheriff's department was notified shortly after midnight Thursday morning.
Greenlee County Sheriff Tim Sumner said an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter crew spotted the missing hiker, but he was in such a treacherous area the helicopter could not safely land.
The crew provided directions to the search and rescue team as it hiked to the hunter. When it became light, the crew then directed them to the clearing where they had landed.
The man was flown to Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center in Safford. He was dehydrated, but was otherwise unharmed.