Greenlee County’s fleet of police vehicles will be getting new GPS tracking devices–nearly six months after the sheriff was accused of excessive speeding based on driving records.
While the allegations – which Sheriff Tim Sumner says are false – didn’t resurface in Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting, tensions between him and County Administrator Derek Rapier heightened, particularly when Rapier compared the situation to O.J. Simpson’s murder trial.
In August, Sumner asked the county fleet manager, Tony Hines, to remove all GPS tracking system equipment from his deputies’ vehicles because he believed the equipment was providing false information as to where the vehicles are located and how fast they are going.
Since then, Sumner has proposed switching to Live911, technology that provides geo-tagged calls to first-responders in the field within a predetermined radius. Ahead of Hines’ presentation, Sumner expressed his concerns with the county’s process of searching for a GPS product, claiming Live911 was left out of the conversation and that other proposals on the table were more expensive.
“For the past few months we’ve been going back through and researching all the GPS companies and everything that we’ve done due to the fact that the GPS tracking company that we were using for the sheriff’s office was not sufficient enough to be able to give us accurate information,” Hines said to the board.
In July, someone submitted an Arizona Open Records Request to the county for a trip Sumner had taken.
As a result of that request, the county released records from GPS TrackIt indicating Sumner sometimes drove 18 to 25 mph over the speed limit on a business trip to Phoenix on June 30, and at one time on the same trip hit 39 mph over the speed limit in Bylas.
In media interviews at the time, Sumner pointed out GPS TrackIt often places deputies places they weren’t and even recorded vehicles physically moving while at zero mph. He also contended the documents were requested by someone with a political agenda and the media fell victim to that person’s ploy.
The business trip was not an isolated incident. On the evening of Oct. 15, 2019, Sumner was pulled over by a Greenlee County Sheriff’s Office deputy after the sheriff was clocked traveling 106 mph.
Sumner did not respond to Eastern Arizona Courier’s multiple requests for comment.
The county previously paid $18,000 annually for GPS TrackIt; the Live911 program would cost $6,000 a year if the county signs a contract with Code 3 Technologies by Dec. 31, Sumner previously told the board.
Hines agreed GPS TrackIt wasn’t entirely accurate, but said he’d prefer to have Live911 in addition to a program that can monitor deputies’ driving behaviors.
Supervisors Richard Lunt and Ron Campbell said in the December meeting they believe systems that can track speed, hard turns and hard stops influence drivers’ driving habits and are worthy of having. The county uses a contract with a different GPS company than the sheriff’s office.
At the time of the July incident, GPS Trackit had operated under 2G cellular network technology. Now, most services operate or are moving toward operating under 4G.
A hurdle that Hines faced was finding a GPS tracking product that was compatible with the police department’s existing software and the minimal cell service coverage in the area. He suggested NextTrack, and said the company would send someone to install the technology at no additional cost.
“My recommendation is to go with NextTrack and have that installed professionally,” Hines said to the board, touting the company’s flexibility. “We don’t even have to sign a long-term contract for any of this… it can be like a trial.”
Hines added that if the county isn’t satisfied with the product, the agency could easily cancel the service.
“You recall early on in this process, several months ago, Sheriff Sumner was concerned that the services we were using (GPS TrackIt) were inferior,” Rapier said. “The sheriff himself said that he would go looking for a new system that he felt was more accurate. That did not occur.”
Rapier took issue with Sumner solely suggesting the county switch to Live911, which he does not consider a GPS tracking system. The product measures driving behavior and other diagnostics. Essentially, it functions to assist in 911 calls.
According to Rapier, Sumner had not presented or suggested any other GPS company suitable for the Sheriff’s Department.
“(Sumner has) complained about the ones that we have presented. He has stalled the process by always having some new issue that he’s not satisfied with,” Rapier said. “It reminds me of after the O.J. Simpson trial when he said he would go find the real murderer of his wife. Well, that person has never been found.”
Rapier added that he believed no matter what would be presented, the sheriff would not be satisfied.
“He made a comment that this is political. In fact, it’s accountability… it is being accountable to the people who pay the bills, and that’s the citizens of Greenlee County,” Rapier said. “It’s my recommendation that not only you accept Mr. Hines’ recommendation but that we make that decision today. I don’t know how much more information can be gathered.”
Rapier encouraged Sumner’s efforts to further look in to Live911 if he wished, and that voting on NextTrack would not preclude Live911.
The county currently uses NextTrack on its non-emergency vehicles. Expanding services to law enforcement vehicles would cost $25.95 per month per vehicle. With 22 vehicles, the county would spend about $6,850 annually.
Following discussion, Chairman Richard Lunt thanked Hines for his research, presentation and recommendations.
“Tony, I support you I. You know, criticism comes very easily. And no matter how hard you try, sometimes you can’t please everyone,” Lunt said. “You work very hard to serve the residents of the county and make sure your department is running well.”
The board unanimously approved Hines’ recommendation to move forward with NextTrack.