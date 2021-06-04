Thatcher High School’s Ming Jeang Scholarship was awarded to Michael Greer this year for scoring the highest composite ACT score in his graduating class. Greer excelled throughout his high school career in both academics, choir and sports.
While at Thatcher High School, Greer took advantage of the many dual enrollment classes, earning many college credits while in high school. During his high school career, he maintained a 3.98 GPA. Greer is the son of Vinson and Sherrie Greer of Central.
The Ming Jeang Prize is a Thatcher High School tradition made possible through an endowment established by Dr. Ming Jeang. After graduation from Thatcher High School in 1973, Ming Jeang continued his education at the University of Arizona to study chemistry and then continued on to John Hopkins University to study Medicine. While he only attended Thatcher High School for one year, he decided to pay it forward and give back to his alma mater at his twenty year class reunion.
As a successful cardiologist, he established an endowment that would award students who excelled academically, specifically those who scored the highest ACT composite score. Each year, an outstanding student is selected and awarded a cash prize along with a framed certificate signed by Dr. Ming Jeang as well as an engraved medallion.