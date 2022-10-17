Beau and Cami John lost their 17-year-old daughter in an Oct. 12 collision on U.S. 191, and they were preparing themselves for the possibility of losing another as well.
In a public letter shared by a friend of the family, the grieving parents said the collision that claimed their daughter Natalie at Cactus Road also seriously injured another of their daughters, 15-year-old Melanie.
A spokesman for the Arizona Department of Public Safety had reported on the day of the collision there appeared to be no other injuries in the incident.
That information proved incorrect, as Melanie was rushed to Mount Graham Regional Medical Center with what her parents said were originally believed to be life-threatening injuries. The younger girl’s injuries, however, turned out to be far less severe than feared.
“Melanie is home and healing,” family friend Jennifer Griffith reported. “Her injuries were miraculously minimal. She is able to walk and visit, and is doing well.”
Natalie John and her sister were in a black Chevy Suburban at 10:40 a.m. when the older sister reportedly pulled onto U.S. 191 from west Cactus Road and was met broadside by a dump truck owned by CKC Construction and Materials.
Natalie John was declared dead at the scene.
DPS Public Information Officer Bart Graves said the agency’s investigation indicated the Suburban did yield at the stop sign, but the girls may not have seen the dump truck before pulling into traffic.
He also said the supervising sergeant who was at the scene reported both girls were wearing seatbelts. Impairment did not appear to be a factor, he added.
Graves accepted responsibility for the discrepancies in the agency’s original statement on the collision, admitting he did not verify the information with the officers at the scene before responding to this newspaper’s inquiry.
Griffith said Natalie and Melanie John’s parents asked her to reach out to the community expressing their gratitude for the support they’ve received.
“It's times like this when we are made starkly aware of what a gem of a place we live in, and what good people surround us,” Griffith noted in an email.
The full text of Beau and Cami John’s letter follows:
To Our Beloved Gila Valley Community,
On Wednesday, October 12, an accident occurred. We, the John family, lost one daughter, and another was injured but preserved. We would like to express our gratitude to the community for their overwhelming support and their outpouring of love and expressions of care.
Words are inadequate. You were there when the accident happened, and you’ve been there every hour of the day since. We are so very grateful.
We would like to share some of the miracles that have taken place in and around this incident.
We would like to explain that a fully loaded dump truck collided with a Suburban. In looking afterwards, the driver’s half of the vehicle was compressed into the passenger side.
We lost Natalie, age 17, shortly after the impact, but her body is intact. That is a sheer miracle. On Friday, Oct. 21, there will be a viewing for the public at Vining Funeral Home at 6 p.m.
Melanie, age 15, was cared for by Good Samaritans who came to the scene before any first responders could arrive. We appreciate the calming help of those who stayed with her. In an inexplicable miracle, and by the power of all your prayers, she only received cracked ribs and some bruises.
The other driver is not at fault. In a heroic act, he crawled into the Suburban and tried to resuscitate Natalie. We can’t express how much we appreciate his courage and care.
In the ambulance, Melanie’s condition was not reassuring. We were preparing to lose our second daughter as they prepared to send her to Tucson by helicopter. However, we can only call it a miracle that upon arrival at the local hospital, and after the initial examination, they told us her injuries were not nearly as severe as we feared.
As further tests came in and she received more and more care, we can only ascribe it to a miracle that she is home now and walking on her own. She is in a positive attitude and very grateful for the people coming to visit.
We know that Natalie was loved. She had such a sweet spirit and touched many lives. Those who knew her know that she was more angel than girl. Now she’s full angel, watching over us.
We are grateful for the people who received random hugs from Natalie because she would randomly choose people and hug them and speak with them, as part of her personality and care for those around her.
We appreciate your continued prayers, your fasting, your kindness, and your love. Please accept our gratitude.
— Love, Beau and Cami John