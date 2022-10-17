Natalie John

Beau and Cami John lost their 17-year-old daughter in an Oct. 12 collision on U.S. 191, and they were preparing themselves for the possibility of losing another as well.

In a public letter shared by a friend of the family, the grieving parents said the collision that claimed their daughter Natalie at Cactus Road also seriously injured another of their daughters, 15-year-old Melanie.

John family

Natalie John (front) with her parents and sisters.

