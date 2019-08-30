THATCHER — The nursing education program at Eastern Arizona College continues to earn distinctions, recently being ranked the state’s top LPN program by PracticalNursing.org with an overall score of 100.
Though EAC’s nursing school is an RN program, not an LPN program, it does offer students an option to step out and take the LPN NCLEX-PN exam after their third semester.
“Students who choose to do that have a very, very high success rate, much higher than standard programs and even other programs with a similar type of step-out model. That’s why our ranking is so high,” said EAC Director of Nursing Carolyn McCormies “We don’t have a whole lot of students who choose to do this, but every single one has passed the exam.”
McCormies said students take the exam either to work as LPNs while they finish the RN program or for the experience. She added that students in the RN program have also excelled, earning the state’s second-best passing rate last year.
McCormies said the program was about much more than exam scores, however. “We don’t just focus on passing a test. There are so many other facets to our program that help our students and graduates do so well. We focus on their giving kind, caring and compassionate care to patients and not cutting corners. It’s very important to us and I think is really the difference in why our students do so well on these tests. The students work so hard to be well-rounded and to excel,” she said.
According to the group’s website, PracticalNursing.org analyzed passing rates on the NCLEX-PN exam over the past five years, averaged the rates together and weighted them by exam year. For instance, passing rates for 2018 counted more than those for 2014. If schools had identical passing rates, PracticalNursing.org compared the number of students taking the exam and years of test data available.
The top-ranked Arizona schools of 2019 are listed at https://www.practicalnursing.org/lpn-programs/arizona.