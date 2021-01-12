The Graham County Sheriff's Office would like local businesses to be on the lookout for fake $100 bills.
According to a news release, the Family Dollar Store in Fort Thomas accidentally accepted a counterfeit bill on Jan. 4 and it was discovered by the bank the following day.
On Jan. 11, the sheriff's office received an anonymous tip that an unidentified group is trying to pass counterfeit $100 bills throughout the county.
Businesses should take additional precautions and report suspicious actvity to the local authorities, GCSO officials said in the news release.