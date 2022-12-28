Duo Deloro

Classical guitarists Mak Grgic (left) and Adam del Monte will be performing as Duo Deloro on Jan. 11 at the David M. Player Center for the Arts in Safford.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Gila Valley Arts Council will present the second event in its 2022-2023 performance schedule on Jan. 11 with the guitar stylings of Duo Deloro.

Duo Deloro consists of classical guitarists Adam del Monte and Mak Grgic. They will be performing a mix of flamenco and Slavic-influenced pieces at the David M. Player Center for the Arts, 980 S. 14th Ave., Safford. The show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will be held in the smaller Tregaskes Recital Hall for a more intimate experience with the audience, according to the Arts Council.

Tags

Load comments