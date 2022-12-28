The Gila Valley Arts Council will present the second event in its 2022-2023 performance schedule on Jan. 11 with the guitar stylings of Duo Deloro.
Duo Deloro consists of classical guitarists Adam del Monte and Mak Grgic. They will be performing a mix of flamenco and Slavic-influenced pieces at the David M. Player Center for the Arts, 980 S. 14th Ave., Safford. The show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will be held in the smaller Tregaskes Recital Hall for a more intimate experience with the audience, according to the Arts Council.
The Arts Council described del Monte as "one of the leading flamenco and classical guitarist/composers of his generation." He reportedly incorporates a wide array of musical styles in his compositions, creating a unique flamenco sound that is both steeped in tradition and progressive in its openness to musical flavors from around the world.
Del Monte is featured on the double Grammy-winning recording of "Ainadamar" by Osvaldo Golijov. He has performed the "Concierto de Aranjuez" twice at Disney Hall, at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion and in Jerusalem, as well as his own "Flamenco Guitar Concerto" with the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra and the Moscow State Symphony Orchestra. He has composed the first ever flamenco opera entitled "Llantos 1492," and has released three solo albums.
Grammy nominee Mak Grgic has been noted as a “gifted young guitarist” by the New York Times and “a guitarist to keep an eye on” by the Washington Post. Grgic's repertoire reportedly encompasses the Baroque and Renaissance eras, music of a cinematic nature and the ethnic music of his native Balkan Peninsula, through to the avant-garde and microtonal. When he is not involved in music, Grgic helps fundraise for Bosnian children with financial difficulties. He plays and endorses an array of concert guitars made by Antonius Muller, the Chinese master luthier Hanson Yao, Slavko Mrddlj, Samo Sali and a historic 1966 Jose Ramirez, in addition to a wide selection of different and unusual re-fretted and re-modelled guitars.
Tickets are currently on sale at Richards Music, (928) 428-2442, online at www.saffordusd.com, or at the door. Adult ticket prices are $10 or $15 and are all reserved seating. Tickets for children and students are $5.
For additional information, contact GVAC President Tom Green at (928) 428-2146.