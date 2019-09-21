SAFFORD — Rusty and in pieces, multiple firearms were bought to be demolished Saturday morning.
The Victory Fellowship Church had a Gun BuyBack program on Saturday in the church’s north parking lot. All types of firearms were accepted, working or not, with a minimum of a $20 buy back offer for each weapon.
Individuals who contributed their weapons were not asked to fill out any paperwork, and there were no questions asked. After the program, each firearm was taken to the Safford Police Department to be checked to see if any were reported as stolen.
“We’re just trying to help the community, and there’s people yelling at us for it. But I would say that they are probably not doing anything, at least we’re trying to do something,” said Pastor John Neal.
“We’re not out here to buy back and steal everybody’s guns, that’s not what it’s about. It’s about making the community safer and maybe creating some awareness, letting people know that maybe they should lock their guns up or teach the kids how to use the gun. You never know.”
The buyback was sponsored by the Community Empowerment Organization, and the firearms will be dismantled by a federally licensed firearms dealer.