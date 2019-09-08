SAFFORD- The public will be given the chance to sell their firearm to be dismantled, no questions asked.
According to the National Center For Health Statistics, in 2017 Arizona had 1,134 firearm deaths per 100,000 total population. Arizona is ranked within the top 20 states with the highest firearm mortality rates at number 15.
The Victory Fellowship Church is holding the Gun Buy Back program on September 21 from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm in the church’s north parking lot. All types of firearms are accepted, working or not, with a minimum of a $20 buy back offer each. There will not be any paperwork, and there will not be any questions asked. Also, each firearm will be taken to the police department to be checked to see if they were registered as stolen. According to Pastor John Neal, the buy back is sponsored by the Community Empowerment Organization.
“Some people just want to get them out of their house and off the streets,” said Neal. “There’s a lot of guns out there, and this is an opportunity to get them off of the streets.”
When asked what spurred the idea for the buy back, Neal told the Courier that due to the amount of gun violence. He suspected that certain individuals within the community would want to dispose of them in a safe way.
Source: CDC.gov