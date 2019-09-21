SAFFORD- Rusty and in pieces, multiple firearms were bought to be demolished Saturday morning.
The Victory Fellowship Church had a Gun BuyBack program on Saturday in the church’s north parking lot. All types of firearms were accepted, working or not, with a minimum of a $20 buy back offer each. Individuals who contributed their weapons were not asked to fill out any paperwork, and there were not any questions asked. After the program, each firearm were taken to the police department to be checked to see if they were registered as stolen.
“We’re just trying to help the community, and there’s people yelling at us for it but I would say that they are probably not doing anything, at least we’re trying to do something, ” said Pastor John Neal. “We’re not out here to buy back and steal everybody’s guns, that’s not what it’s about. It’s about making the community safer and maybe make some awareness, letting people know that maybe they should lock their guns up or teach the kids how to use the gun. You never know.”
The buyback was sponsored by the Community Empowerment Organization, and the firearms would later be dismantled by a licensed federal firearms dealer.