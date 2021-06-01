If you have a teenager who loves the outdoors, is at loose ends this summer and is interested in the future of the planet, the Gila Watershed Partnership might have just the job for them.
The GWP, a nonprofit organization working to improve the ecosystem and the quality of the water in the Gila River, is offering five-week internships to Greenlee and Graham county kids 16-20.
From June 7 through July 16, the youth will learn all about the environment while working to restore habitat, keeping trails and monitoring water quality, said Melanie Tluczek, GWP director. The brand new Southeastern Arizona Youth Land Stewardship internship program will pay a $1,500 stipend, which includes a uniform allowance.
“It is going to be so incredible. I wish we had opportunities like this when I was young,” Tluczek said. “It’s a way for them to see it from all angles, learn, and explore a different career path. It’s a wonderful way for them to grow in leadership and teamwork skills and earn some money.”
The interns will spend three weeks in the Apache Sitgreaves National Forest, focusing on trail building and fence repair. They’ll work with the Bureau of Land Management to maintain wildlife water sources for another week and they’ll be trained about water quality testing along the San Fransico River. The interns work 32 hours a week, said Kara Barron, GWP science outreach manager overseeing the intern program.
“The idea is to give them experiences in biology, ecology and natural resource development,” Barron said. “It will help them make a decision to see if this is a career they’d be interested in.”
The internships are funded by a $50,000 grant from the United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties and a $20,0000 grant from the National Forest Foundation. After completing the internship, students can move into the future with experience in the restoration field, as well as an impressive note on their college applications and resumes, Barron said.
“I hope this proves to be something the community finds valuable,” she said. “We want to educate them on different types of environment work within the county and give them a deeper connection to the land they grew up on.”