The Gila Watershed Partnership has a new executive director.
Sarah Sayles, who received her doctorate's degree in Philosophy, Water Science and Management and Economics & Policy, from New Mexico State University in 2019, will start Nov. 15, said Danny Smith.
Sayles is stepping into the role Melanie Tluczek has held for the past four years. Tluczek is starting a new job at McDowell Sonoran Conservancy in Scottsdale in January.
Smith, the GWP chairman, said eight people applied for the position and three were interviewed.
According to her resume, Sayles has been working as a Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan inspector in southern New Mexico for the last year and prior to that spent 23 years building her own communications company. She and her freelancers researched public policy issues for news articles and legislation and collaborated on various campaigns, including those devoted to reducing fire danger on public lands.
Sayles was intriguing to him because of her time in communications and because she's also had some experience as a 4H agent in New Mexico, Smith said.
Communications is a "big part" of an executive director's job and between that job and her experience as a 4H agent, "she's worked with a lot of different people with a lot of different backgrounds," Smith said.
Readers Survey
As our valued readers, we want to hear from you. Please take a moment to fill out the survey below. - Thank you, Eastern Arizona Courier
"I think she's going to do good," Smith said.
According to her resume, Sayles' dissertation topic was "Principles, Standards and Implementations of Water Banking for Adapting to Emerging Climate-Water Stress."
She received her Master's in English, Professional Writing & Rhetoric from the University of New Mexico and her Bachelor's in Agriculture Economics & Business from New Mexico State University.
In announcing her decision in July, Tluczek said family obligations were prompting her departure. She said she planned to help train her replacement.
The GWP has multiple programs and projects underway, but the biggest project and the one Tluczek said she was most proud of is the future Linear Park, which will be a 12-mile park along the Gila River’s south bank from Graveyard Wash, east of Safford, to Reay Lane in Thatcher. It's one that may eventually connect to the valley’s shared-use trail system.
“With Melanie’s dedication we have furthered our mission to improve the water quantity and water quality in the watershed through projects which build strong relationships that benefit the people of our watershed,” Smith wrote in a news release back in July.