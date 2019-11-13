CLIFTON — The San Francisco River is designated an important bird habitat and is a hot spot for the local community to recreate. Unfortunately, it is also designated an impaired waterway because of high levels of E. coli, a bacteria that can be harmful to humans.
River clean ups are one of the ways to improve water quality.
Individuals, groups, and families are encouraged to join with Gila Watershed Partnership for the next cleanup event Saturday, Nov 23, from 8 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will meet at Riverside Park in Clifton, under the ramada at 8 a.m. for check-in and a safety briefing.
Volunteers should bring a re-usable water bottle while GWP will provide water. Hats, sunglasses and closed-toed shoes are highly recommended. Gloves, safety vests and garbage bags will be provided.
All volunteers will receive a free lunch and 10-percent off at Chase Creek Marketplace on the day of the event. RSVP is required for lunch.
To RSVP or for more information, contact: Kara Barron, science and outreach manager for Gila Watershed Partnership, at 928-424-3886 or e-mail kara@gwpaz.org.
The cleanup is being conducted in partnership with SEACAB, ADEQ, Town of Clifton, Freeport-McMoRan and Friends of the Frisco.
Gila Watershed Partnership was founded in 1992 by community members who were concerned about having a say in local watershed issues. Its mission is to engage the community in improving the water quality and ecosystem condition of the Upper Gila Watershed through education and economic opportunity. GWP is shaping a new vision for the watershed — one that includes improvements to the environment, economy, and quality of life for all members of the community.