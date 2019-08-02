SAFFORD — It was all about water at the Discovery Park Ranch House last week, as local 4-H youths enjoyed a two-day University of Arizona Cooperative Extension STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) project.
The project, called “H2O: What Do You Know?”, featured presentations and activities centered on water and its uses, a field trip to the City of Safford Water Department and water treatment facility, and informative talks on weather patterns and measurement. Its young participants even got to see and touch a piece of a real weather balloon.
Cindy Pearson, program coordinator with the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, opened the project by discussing water’s many uses and exploring how different jobs used water. Participants also learned about watersheds and efficient water use from Pearson, creating their own watersheds from paper and spray bottles of water.
University of Arizona climatologist Dr. Mike Crimmins and some young volunteers used a soccer ball, a flashlight and a “Lego dude” to demonstrate how the sun drives global weather patterns, seasons and water cycles. The 4-H youths also got to make their own rain gauges, using a design by Crimmins.
“I’m really happy to be part of our mission of connecting with communities across the state, and especially with the kids,” Crimmins said.
Participants also learned about weather measurement from National Weather Service meteorologist Emily Carpenter, who passed around a piece of a weather balloon, along with a weather balloon parachute and return mailing package. Carpenter also showed the youths a data collection instrument from a weather balloon. They also enjoyed videos of a balloon launch and a balloon popping in the atmosphere.
“I think educating the next generation on weather and climate is really important,” Carpenter said. “The National Weather Service is glad to have been invited here.”