Waiting patiently in line at the carnival Little Orphan Annie, 3-year-old Blaire Wren of Thatcher, looks every bit the part of the ageless comic strip character. She was at the Safford City-Graham County Preschool Halloween Carnival Oct. 28.
Photo by Bobby Joe Smith Special to the Eastern Arizona Courier
Anyone can use the ball to knock the cups over, but 2 ½ year old Emberlee McLain decided to stack the ball on top of the cups instead. She was one of the attendees at the Safford City-Graham County Preschool Halloween Carnival Oct. 28.
Photo by Bobby Joe Smith Special to the Eastern Arizona Courier
From left: Gaby Castillo, 12, Kendell Delgado, Xavier Castillo, 10, Luna Delgado, 3, Cristiano Delgado, 4, Nahvai Castillo, 8 and Chloe Castillo, 8, at Victory Fellowship Church's Trunk or Treat Halloween event in Safford on October 30.
Four-year-old Charlene Dowdney's catch was so big it broke her fishing line. Trevor Casperson was on hand to help her reel in her catch though at the Safford City-Graham County Preschool Halloween Carnival Oct. 28.
Photo by Bobby Joe Smith Special to the Eastern Arizona Courier
Two-year-old Bowie butterfly Danni Klump leaves the library with candy in on a hand and book in the other. Now that is very successful trip the library, especially around Halloween time. She was attending the Safford City-Graham County Preschool Halloween Carnival Oct. 28.
Photo by Bobby Joe Smith Special to the Eastern Arizona Courier
The last stop at the Safford City-Graham County Preschool Halloween Carnival was with the librarians for a little trick or treat snack. Here 5-year- old Ryan Miller of Safford and his 2-year-old brother Asher use their hats to haul off the Halloween Library Loot.
Photo by Bobby Joe Smith Special to the Eastern Arizona Courier
Waiting patiently in line at the carnival Little Orphan Annie, 3-year-old Blaire Wren of Thatcher, looks every bit the part of the ageless comic strip character. She was at the Safford City-Graham County Preschool Halloween Carnival Oct. 28.
Photo by Bobby Joe Smith Special to the Eastern Arizona Courier
Alexander Luna, 2, looks around at the Victory Fellowship Church's Trunk or Treat event on October 30 in Safford.
Photo by Sam Ribakoff
Eastern Arizona Courier
Anyone can use the ball to knock the cups over, but 2 ½ year old Emberlee McLain decided to stack the ball on top of the cups instead. She was one of the attendees at the Safford City-Graham County Preschool Halloween Carnival Oct. 28.
Photo by Bobby Joe Smith Special to the Eastern Arizona Courier
Dorothy Stinson second grader Adrian Garcia aka The Mandalorian with Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, participated in the school's annual Halloween parade.
Photo by Bobby Joe Smith Special to the Eastern Arizona Courier
A Thing from Pima and Cat in the Hat, 4-year-old Jerzie Hatch successfully tried out the balance beam at the Safford City-Graham County Preschool Halloween Carnival Oct. 28.
Photo by Bobby Joe Smith Special to the Eastern Arizona Courier
Ava Dodd, 3, as Anna from the movie Frozen at Victory Fellowship Church's Trunk or Treat Halloween event in Safford on October 30.
Photo by Sam Ribakoff
Eastern Arizona Courier
Dorothy Stinson kindergarteners Kylie Norris, Kage Johnson and Joey Pablo watch the Halloween parade Oct. 29.
Photo by Bobby Joe Smith Special to the Eastern Arizona Courier
From left: Gaby Castillo, 12, Kendell Delgado, Xavier Castillo, 10, Luna Delgado, 3, Cristiano Delgado, 4, Nahvai Castillo, 8 and Chloe Castillo, 8, at Victory Fellowship Church's Trunk or Treat Halloween event in Safford on October 30.
Photo by Sam Ribakoff
Eastern Arizona Courier
Four-year-old Charlene Dowdney's catch was so big it broke her fishing line. Trevor Casperson was on hand to help her reel in her catch though at the Safford City-Graham County Preschool Halloween Carnival Oct. 28.
Photo by Bobby Joe Smith Special to the Eastern Arizona Courier
Trevor Casperson helps 2-year-old Bryson Gherna haul in his catch at the fishing booth at the Safford City-Graham County Library's Preschool Halloween Carnival.
Photo by Bobby Joe Smith Special to the Eastern Arizona Courier
There was no shortage of great costumes during the Halloween parade at Dorothy Stinson School Friday, Oct. 29.
Photo by Bobby Joe Smith Special to the Eastern Arizona Courier
There was no shortage of great costumes during the Halloween parade at Dorothy Stinson School Friday, Oct. 29.
Photo by Bobby Joe Smith Special to the Eastern Arizona Courier
Marie Ornelas, a Safford 1-year-old old, tried out the balance beam, but has a little help from Mom at the Safford City-Graham County Preschool Halloween Carnival Oct. 28.
Photo by Bobby Joe Smith Special to the Eastern Arizona Courier
On patrol and keeping the library safe for all trick or treaters Oct. 28 was 3-year-old Caden Hunter of Safford. He was at the Safford City-Graham County Preschool Halloween Carnival Oct. 28.
Photo by Bobby Joe Smith Special to the Eastern Arizona Courier
There was no shortage of great costumes during the Halloween parade at Dorothy Stinson School Friday, Oct. 29.
Photo by Bobby Joe Smith Special to the Eastern Arizona Courier
There was no shortage of great costumes during the Halloween parade at Dorothy Stinson School Friday, Oct. 29.
Photo by Bobby Joe Smith Special to the Eastern Arizona Courier
There was no shortage of great costumes during the Halloween parade at Dorothy Stinson School Friday, Oct. 29.
Photo by Bobby Joe Smith Special to the Eastern Arizona Courier
Two-year-old Bowie butterfly Danni Klump leaves the library with candy in on a hand and book in the other. Now that is very successful trip the library, especially around Halloween time. She was attending the Safford City-Graham County Preschool Halloween Carnival Oct. 28.
Photo by Bobby Joe Smith Special to the Eastern Arizona Courier
The last stop at the Safford City-Graham County Preschool Halloween Carnival was with the librarians for a little trick or treat snack. Here 5-year- old Ryan Miller of Safford and his 2-year-old brother Asher use their hats to haul off the Halloween Library Loot.
Photo by Bobby Joe Smith Special to the Eastern Arizona Courier
Karina Sandoval, right, nine months old, enjoying the Victory Fellowship Church's Trunk or Treat Halloween event on October 30.
Photo by Sam Ribakoff
Eastern Arizona Courier
Zachary Nash, 6, at Victory Fellowship Church's Trunk or Treat Halloween event on October 30.
Photo by Sam Ribakoff
Eastern Arizona Courier
Jacoby Cardenas, 10, at Victory Fellowship Church's Trunk or Treat halloween event in Safford on October 30.
Photo by Sam Ribakoff
Eastern Arizona Courier
Hadley Horner, 5, at Victory Fellowship Church's Trunk or Treat event in Safford on October 30.
Photo by Sam Ribakoff
Eastern Arizona Courier
Aiden Arreola, 9, at Victory Fellowship Church's Trunk or Treat Halloween event on October 30 in Safford.
Photo by Sam Ribakoff
Eastern Arizona Courier
Kaylen Lewis, 3, plays a bowling game at Victory Fellowship Church's Trunk or Treat Halloween event in Safford on October 30.