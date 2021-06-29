Crafting a potion and using a spell to get out of a jam is coming to a library near you in July and August in the form of a Harry Potter escape room.
The Harry Potter fan base of Graham and Greenlee counties can soon disappear into the world of J.K. Rowling just for a little bit. At the Safford City-Graham County Library fans of the books and movies can go through the first-ever Harry Potter escape room for the entire month of July, starting July 6.
Christa Tabella, teen program coordinator for the Safford library, said she is working hard to create the escape room.
“We’re trying to make it pretty much like stepping into the Harry Potter world. We want it to feel like you’re in Hogwarts,” she said.
The Safford library escape room will have potions, puzzles, and the escape room riddles will be a little more complicated and may be difficult for younger kids, Tabella said. An adult must accompany children under the age of 13 through the room. It doesn’t cost anything to go through the room, but visitors do have to call the library ahead of time to reserve a time to go through it.
Leslie Talley, library supervisor for the Safford library, said the library staff loved the books, which are based on the efforts of a boy wizard, his best friends, Ron and Hermione, and to overcome the evil Lord Voldemort.
An entire room will be sectioned off and transformed into Hogwarts, the magic school of the wizarding world. School banners will be hanging from the ceiling, a fake fireplace will be set in the corner, and everyone will be “sorted” into their wizarding dorms, said Tabella.
Greenlee County children will also get to visit the wizarding world.
Holly Merril, the enrichment program coordinator for the Morenci library, said their escape room will be for ages 12 and up and will operate August 10-12.
“Our community loves escape rooms and Harry Potter, so we decided to combine the two,” she said.
The Morenci Library escape room is not specific to Hogwarts, but it focuses on the Harry Potter theme in general. There will be potions, optical illusions, and puzzles to solve in this year’s room.
The librarians will be dressed in costume, and patrons are invited to come dressed up as well, she said. There is no cost to attend the escape room, but calling in advance is a must.