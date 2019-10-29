SAFFORD — To celebrate 10 years of an annual fall event, the City of Safford went bigger and better.
Vendors lined the 700 block of Main Street, and the lawn in front of City Hall was packed with adults and children enjoying games, live performances and contests at the 10th annual Safford Harvest Festival on Saturday.
“Overall, it’s been very good,” said event coordinator Pam Frost, administrative assistant with the city. “We have a lot more vendors, and many said this is the best they’ve ever seen. And we have a lot more people here; better than last year.”
Youths could win prizes carving pumpkins, sponsored by the Safford Downtown Association; running in the stickhorse race, sponsored by Graham County Gymkhana; and adults and children alike could win prizes by participating in the costume contest, sponsored by Eastern Arizona Courier and Gila Valley Comic-Con.
“What I really loved was seeing so many people in costume, and seeing the attendees go up and down Main Street trick or treating,” said Amber Hogle, Safford administrative event liaison and who also helped coordinate the Harvest Festival. “That’s one of the things we heard from our recent Downtown survey — that too many events are on City Hall lawn and people don’t go down the street to the businesses, so it’s good to see so many people walking Main Street.”
Event attendees had a number of food choices from vendors from Graham County and Willcox, including the Safford Lions Club, which also offered free vision screening to every child and adult.
The next Safford Downtown event will be the annual Merry Main Street free event Friday, Nov. 29, which includes games, inflatable activities, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, carolers and the annual tree lighting in front of Safford City Hall.
That will be followed the following Friday, Dec. 6, by the annual Light Parade down Main Street.