Well, maybe Friday.
The National Weather Service was predicting the Safford-area would reach 100 degrees for the first time this year on Thursday, but meteorologist Jim Meyer said we fell short.
We topped out at 99 degrees at 2:54 p.m.
Meyer said we could hit the century mark Friday.
Jeff Davis, another meteorologist with the NWS, said over the last 30 years, the average day we hit 100 degrees is June 1. The earliest we've ever reached it was April 28, 2000.
The latest you ask? June 23, 1967.
What's the rest of the week look like? Sunny with high clouds and overnight lows in the lower 60s, Davis said.