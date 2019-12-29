SAFFORD — This week’s winter storms will likely have many desert dwellers heading to the high country to toss snowballs, make snow angels, sled, etc.
Have a great time, but BE prepared to spend extended time in frigid conditions and pack a fully charged cellphone and other safety essentials.
Wherever one decides to play in the snow, make sure it isn’t along a highway. Using shoulders for anything but emergencies can endanger the driver, passengers and other motorists while interfering with first responders and snowplows. In addition, the Arizona Department of Transportation’s plows can throw snow and ice a great distance off the roadway.
Pack plenty of patience and common sense along with coats, blankets, snacks, water and other essentials that ADOT lists at azdot.gov/KnowSnow.
Pay close attention to the forecast. Be sure to slow down on roads slick with snow and ice.
With ADOT’s snowplows likely to be operating in many areas, always respect the plow. Stay a minimum of four vehicle lengths behind and don’t pass a snowplow until the operator pulls aside. Remember: The safest place on an icy highway is behind a snowplow.
Be sure to check highway conditions before hitting the road. Visiting ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or calling 511 will alert you to incidents as well as snow and ice on the road.
The free ADOT Alerts app, available for iOS and Android devices at ADOTAlerts.com, will notify users about weather-related closures.