THATCHER – Over the course of two days, hundreds of Gila Valley residents got a chance to brush up on their health and science in a fun way.
The fifth annual Gila Health & STEAM festival, held Feb. 28 and 29, had a fantastic turnout, thanks to clear and unseasonably warm late February weather. In two days at two locations, organizers prepared some entertaining and often hands-on demonstrations for guests.
The Courier spoke with health side organizer Ryan Rapier on Saturday. “It combines a 40-year tradition of the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center Health Fair with an event associated with the Arizona SciTech Festival. Mount Graham Regional Medical Center and Eastern Arizona College team up to host this event, with a lot of help from very generous sponsors – primarily United Way and Freeport, but a lot of other entities as well. They come together to promote STEAM specifically, and then also provide a lot of health information as well as free health screenings,” Rapier said.
At the Friday event on the EAC Discovery Park Campus alone, fans of STEAM were able to participate in 16 different activities prepared by organizers. “It was kind of an exciting trial. We did it on Friday night instead of Saturday,” Campus Director Paul Anger told the Courier on Saturday. “I think it turned out well. We had a lot of people, and there were some events that interfered, but you're going to have that anyway.
“We estimated that we had between 350 and 400 people come out, which is fantastic. We have the planetarium, which is kind of a big permanent part of the festival now, and of course the City of Safford Library, they come out and do dissection of owl pellets. Unfortunately the skies didn't cooperate with us last night, so we didn't have the full-on astronomy that we usually do but I think we all had fun,” said Anger.
“We are really grateful for the support the community gives this event,” Rapier said. “We know it's a free service for them, but without their buy-in and input it wouldn't be a good event. We have a lot of people come, so it's a big thing for the valley. We're just glad to be able to do this and we hope they feel that it's beneficial. We want to keep doing it and we're grateful for their attendance.”