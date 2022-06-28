featured Hearing scheduled on Duncan budget By EA Courier Staff Jun 28, 2022 Jun 28, 2022 Updated 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Duncan Town Council will be conducting a public hearing at 5 p.m. on July 13 on the final 2022-2023 budget.The hearing will also accept public comments on setting the alternative expenditure limitation and the primary tax levy for the 2022-2023 budget.Any taxpayer may appear and comment on any proposed expenditure or tax levy.A copy of the proposed budget is on display at the Duncan Town Hall, 506 SE Old W Highway from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.It can also be accessed on the town of Duncan website at www.duncanaz.us.The final budget will be adopted at a special council meeting following the public hearing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Budget Levy Duncan Town Council Revenue Politics Expenditure Tax Hearing Taxpayer Load comments Most Popular Report: Migrant died of stabbing; probe ongoing A family history that lands near Safford Vintage pinball collection central to local husband, father's legacy Roper Lake: What it looks like, where it's going Drought requires ranchers to take a long view to range management AZ depression rates on rise, says CDC Local telescope fixes on record-breaking nova Inmate dies at Graham County Jail Postal rate increases will hurt USPS Early rains a setback to wheat harvest Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit