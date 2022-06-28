The Duncan Town Council will be conducting a public hearing at 5 p.m. on July 13 on the final 2022-2023 budget.

The hearing will also accept public comments on setting the alternative expenditure limitation and the primary tax levy for the 2022-2023 budget.

Any taxpayer may appear and comment on any proposed expenditure or tax levy.

A copy of the proposed budget is on display at the Duncan Town Hall, 506 SE Old W Highway from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

It can also be accessed on the town of Duncan website at www.duncanaz.us.

The final budget will be adopted at a special council meeting following the public hearing.

