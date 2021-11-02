CHAP Ministries is gearing up for their 15th Toys for Tots gift giveaway event and they’re looking for volunteers, toys and families with kids to give those toys to.
“We just want to give away as many toys as possible. We knows it’s been tough this year,” said Greg St. Hilaire, the founding director of the nonprofit CHAP, or Caring, Helping and Providing Ministries. St. Hilaire also serves as the assistant Toys for Tots coordinator in Graham County.
Started in 2006, the event is meant to give gifts, free of charge, to kids in need during the holiday season.
Like last year, this year’s Toys for Tots will be a drive-thru event to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, with carolers, a nativity scene, Santa himself and Christmas decorations surrounding the Victory Fellowship Church in Safford.
Last year, St. Hilaire said the event gave out three gifts each, one stocking stuffer toy, one medium size toy and one bigger “super” toy, to 6,000 local kids.
Through toy collection boxes at the local Walmart, money donation jars at different local businesses, in-kind donations and through the national Toys for Tots foundation run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, St. Hilaire said CHAP is hoping to be able to repeat that feat this year.
“The community here is so giving. Last year we didn’t have to turn anybody down,” St.Hilaire said. “We typically get all the toys we need. We have a very giving community here.”
Graham County residents can sign up to receive gifts from the event at the Victory Fellowship Church in Safford with their photo ID from November 1 to 30. If you miss the sign up period, you can also pick up a gift at the event itself outside of the Victory Fellowship Church on December 11.
To volunteer for the event, as a caroler, or someone willing to help set up the event and/or dress up in costume for it, can also contact St. Hilaire through the Victory Fellowship Church in Safford.
Gifts for seniors
CHAP is also getting started on their holiday gift giving event for local seniors in nursing homes and hospice care.
Over 250 local seniors received gifts from the CHAP Ministries last year, St. Hilaire said. This year, they’re hoping to expand the event to get gifts to even more local seniors.
For the program, St. Hilaire visits seniors, asks them what they’d like as a gift, and tries to get that gift for them for the holidays, free of charge.
“Some of them enjoy the visit more than the gift. It’s amazing,” St. Hilaire said. “Most people can really relate to this because most people have a family member in hospice or a nursing home.”
Last year, the senior gift giving program was financed through donations by local businesses and through a christmas card selling fundraiser.
St.Hilaire said seniors often ask for CDs of their favorite country or religious music or DVDs of old movies, so St. Hilaire will often buy a CD or a DVD and a CD player or DVD player for those seniors. Others needs items of clothing, like shoes.
In many cases, “this is the last Christmas they’ll have, and we just want them to enjoy it,” St. Hilaire said.
Seniors will get their gifts between December 15 and December 22, or possibly sometime before Christmas Eve, St. Hilaire said.