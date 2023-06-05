DSC_0417.JPG

Southwest Gas volunteers Elijah Phillips and Rene Molina build a frame for a concrete pad that was poured Saturday at Our Neighbors Farm and Pantry in Safford. The pad will be the perch for a new Little Free Library. 

Bowie Clemons was looking a little winded as he worked a hoe Saturday morning in one of the garden plots at Our Neighbors Farm and Pantry in Safford, but he said he didn’t mind.

“It beats sitting behind a desk all day,” he said. “I’ll trade my mouse for a shovel any day.”

Tammy Guerrero and 3-year-old Marcelo painted decorative rocks on Saturday as part of the Southwest Gas BLUE team's work day at Our Neighbors Farm and Pantry in Safford.
Phillip Duerinck, left, and David Swarts took turns digging a post hole for a fence around Our Neighbors Farm and Pantry's new chicken coop.
Hannah Hurtado, a volunteer with Southwest Gas' BLUE team, pulls weeds on Saturday at Our Neighbors Food and Pantry in Safford.

