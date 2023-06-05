Southwest Gas volunteers Elijah Phillips and Rene Molina build a frame for a concrete pad that was poured Saturday at Our Neighbors Farm and Pantry in Safford. The pad will be the perch for a new Little Free Library.
Bowie Clemons was looking a little winded as he worked a hoe Saturday morning in one of the garden plots at Our Neighbors Farm and Pantry in Safford, but he said he didn’t mind.
“It beats sitting behind a desk all day,” he said. “I’ll trade my mouse for a shovel any day.”
Clemons is the district manager for Southwest Gas operations in Graham, Greenlee and Cochise counties. He and 13 other volunteers representing the gas company’s BLUE (Building Lives Up Everywhere) team spent the morning hours helping the non-profit food pantry get tasks done around the grounds, which it shares with the First United Methodist Church in Safford.
Clemons and Ted Long, supervisor at SW Gas’ Willcox office, were among a small contingent who worked on weeds. Rene Molina and Elijah Phillips worked on pouring a concrete pad for a new Little Free Library that will be installed at the non-profit. Tammy Guerrero and 3-year-old Marcelo painted decorative rocks. Phillip Duerinck and David Swarts were among team members building a fence around Our Neighbors’ new chicken coop, which itself was a volunteer project. Meanwhile, inside the church hall, Mary Duerinck and Dominic Canizales helped sort the remaining canned goods collected in the fall by Safford elementary schools. Elsewhere on the grounds, volunteers worked on fixing a leaky drip irrigation system.
SW Gas said maintenance to the garden will be key to helping Our Neighbors Farm and Pantry stay on track with its mission of creating access to healthy food options for all of Graham County.
For Phillip Duerinck, who said he has been participating in his employer’s community outreach work for about a decade, the motivation was even simpler:
“I just like helping everybody,” he said.
For 2023, SW Gas said its volunteer efforts will center around the theme, “Sustainability, Environment & Beautification,” which creates events that benefit the environment and strengthen communities. By focusing on schools, parks, and other areas and in partnerships with local non-profit partners, these events will help improve both environmental and social sustainability across the communities they serve, the company said.
Clemons said the utility’s outreach efforts extend beyond annual service projects. He said his district has registered 100 percent employee participation in its workplace giving program for four years running.
Kai Littrell, executive director of Our Neighbors Farm and Pantry, said the non-profit hosts similar work days involving other groups about once a month, but there are always opportunities to volunteer.
“We always have projects,” she said. “Weeds are an easy thing (for example). They’re good for all ages.”
She expressed gratitude for the BLUE team’s work on Saturday. She was particularly enthusiastic about the Little Free Library. It will be the eighth installed in Graham and Greenlee counties by Safford City-Graham County Library since 2019, but the first that is handmade.
Globe resident Calvin Beavers built the unit as a Christmas gift for his daughter, Library Supervisor Lesley Talley. Talley’s daughter, Lilly, helped decorate it.
A grand opening ceremony will be held sometime after installation is complete, Littrell said.