Bill Cosper (in black hat) and his grandsons Cosper, Preston and Lance tour the Eastern Arizona Museum on April 22 during Heritage Days.

The Eastern Arizona Museum & Historical Society of Graham County celebrated 144 years of Pima history and its own 60 years of existence on April 21 and 22 during its annual Heritage Days.

Activities included a barbecue dinner on Friday evening, a quilt show in the Cultural Hall of the “Old Pima Church” and a cowboy breakfast on Saturday. Safford blacksmith Max Maxwell was also on hand both days to demonstrate metalworking techniques on a forge that dates back at least a century.

Safford resident Max Maxwell works a old railroad spike while demonstrating blacksmithing techniques April 22 at the Eastern Arizona Museum in Pima.
Loretta Graves plays what is believed to be the Gila Valley's very first piano on April 22 at the Eastern Arizona Museum in Pima.
Anna and Fred Sanchez inspect artifacts on display at the Eastern Arizona Museum on April 22.
Dozens of quilts were on display in the Old Pima Church Cultural Hall April 21 and 22 for Heritage Days.
Denise Lee, left, and Judy Phegley were stationed at the quilt show April 22, on the second day of Heritage Days.

