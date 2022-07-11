High-speed chase ends in arrest

A routine traffic stop Sunday evening devolved into a harrowing high-speed chase that ended with the arrest of a 32-year-old Safford woman on a range of charges.
According to a Graham County Sheriff’s Office release, the sheriff’s deputy pulled over Denise Palma about 5:20 p.m. at Patterson Mesa Road and U.S. 70 for a traffic violation. Palma’s 10-year-old son reportedly was also in the vehicle.
Although Palma as some point was outside her vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said she was able to return to her vehicle and drive away from the stop.
That kicked off a police pursuit that began in Pima and ultimately ended near Layton Road, between Cluff Ranch and Central Cemetery Road.
Palma reportedly was seen stopping at the Safford High School where her son left the vehicle. Law enforcement officials made contact with the boy while the pursuit of his mother resumed.
The Sheriff’s Office said the chase continued through Thatcher, Safford and outlying areas. Law enforcement from Pima, Thatcher, Safford, Graham County and DPS were all eventually involved.
At one point spike strips were deployed, but Palma reportedly continued to flee. During the pursuit, she allegedly was seen driving into on-coming traffic and almost collided with several law enforcement vehicles.
Speeds ranged from 40 to 90 mph, the Sheriff’s Office said.
At one point, the release said, a sheriff’s vehicle struck a bleacher near the tennis courts of the Thatcher High School when the pursuit went into the field to the northwest of the school, then on to school property by the tennis courts creating a large amount of dust and low visibility at the time of the collision.
The release said pursuit ended when Palma struck several large landscaping polls on the shoulder of the roadway lying on the ground at San Jose Road and U.S. 70, where she was taken into custody.
The Sheriff’s Office said Palma was examined by EMTs and later taken to the Graham County Jail where she was booked for numerous charges. During the investigation, suspected fentanyl pills allegedly were discovered in the vehicle, along with drug paraphernalia.
The original charges include unlawful flight, aggravated assault, endangerment, aggravated DUI, reckless driving, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal damage.