Constantly shifting winds continue to hamper firefighters efforts to fight the Pinnacle Fire that began June 10 in the Santa Teresa Wilderness area.
As of Monday morning, the fire had reached more than 34,000 acres and was 26% contained.
According to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group, the perimeter along the eastern and southern portion of the fire was holding strong Monday, but the communities of Black Rock, Klondyke and Aravapia remain threatened.
The NWCG predicts that over the next 72 hours, with the potential of thunderstorms and the availability of fuel, the fire will continue to actively burn.
Firefighters were defending fire lines with bulldozers and retardant and water were being dropped from the air.
Five hand crews, four helicopters, 28 engines, 11 water tenders and four bulldozers were assigned to the fire as of Monday morning.