Highway tragedy leads to quest for solutions

Pamila Clonts-Bigler lost her son, David Mitchell Ostberg, left, and her parents, Sharon and David Clonts, in a head-on collision on April 15. Now she's petitioning for improvements that will make U.S. 70 between Pima and Globe safer for travelers.

 COURTESY PHOTOS

In one horrible night, Pamila Clonts-Bigler lost half her immediate family in a vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 70 just outside of San Carlos.

It’s a story that’s all too frequent for residents and other travelers along that stretch of highway from Globe to Pima, with multiple fatalities this year alone whether it be from drunk drivers, speeders, unsafe passing or other dangerous conditions.

