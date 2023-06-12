Highway tragedy leads to quest for solutions

In one horrible night, Pamila Clonts-Bigler lost half her immediate family in a vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 70 just outside of San Carlos.
It’s a story that’s all too frequent for residents and other travelers along that stretch of highway from Globe to Pima, with multiple fatalities this year alone whether it be from drunk drivers, speeders, unsafe passing or other dangerous conditions.
Since the death of her son, David Mitchell Ostberg, and her parents, life-long Safford residents Sharon and David Clonts, in a head-on collision on April 15, Clonts-Bigler has been on a mission to make something positive come out of her family’s tragedy.
“I’m not going to stop,” she vowed of the campaign, Safe Passage for All, she has undertaken with the help of her daughter, Heather Saline, to see the highway made safer. “I will do everything I can to make something happen. I’m doing this for my son and my parents.”
And she’s asking for the community’s help.
To that end, she and other family member are hosting an event in Safford on June 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Safford Park, 1085 W. Thatcher Blvd. The event will include jewelry and craft vendors, food trucks, including participation by House of Hope Sober Living Home, a bounce house, raffles and other activities. Clonts-Bigler also will be asking people to sign a petition calling for local and state agencies and lawmakers to adopt various safety measures, “and hopefully prevent more families from being affected like ours has. I want the community to come out and enjoy the event and support us in our endeavor.”
People can also sign the petition on the campaign’s website at www.hwyjustice.com. They are also asked to join a community meeting with the Graham County Board of Supervisors at 8 a.m. June 19 in the General Services Building.
Clonts-Bigler said she will take the petition to the Gila and Graham County boards of supervisors, state lawmakers, Arizona Department of Transportation and others.
“I will take it to whoever I need to to make things happen,” she promised. “Something needs to be done and we are going to do it. We’re asking for help from the community to join our fight.”
Main focus of her efforts in particular is the stretch of Highway 70 from San Carlos to Pima. She said that stretch is so dangerous because it’s a narrow single-lane road with no shoulders and has guardrails on each side so there’s nowhere for a motorist to maneuver to avoid a collision, which is what happened with her family. Too often people speed and try to pass in an unsafe manner.
Among safety measures she would like to see are widening that stretch to a divided highway or at least adding passing lanes and shoulders, DUI checkpoints and more patroling.
“There just has to be something done,” she said. “We want to make it safer. There’s not enough patrols that take place there and there’s not enough interagency coordination.”
She urges others to “sign our petition, attend the meetings with legislators, call your state and local representatives or complain to your local highway department. We can’t bring our loved ones back. Nor can we bring to justice the people who took our loved ones. But we will fight for justice against the state, the reservation and ADOT and any other party that is responsible for the safety of all … so we can all have safe passage on that deadly stretch of road.”
So far, she has met with the supervisors, who have been “really receptive … very encouraging,” said. And she intends to meet with state lawmakers and other officials.
“The community has been amazing through all this. Everyone agrees that definitely changes need to be made. People who have to drive it every day to work say they feel unsafe. That’s not a good feeling.”
On the evening of April 15, Clonts-Bigler’s parents and son were returning to Safford after attending a birthday party in Santan for her granddaughter. They were hit in a head-on collision in the Peridot area of milepost 274 just east of San Carlos in a 65-mph zone around 7:57 p.m. David and Sharon Clonts died instantly. The driver of the at-fault vehicle, who reportedly was intoxicated, and one passenger also died from the crash. A second passenger in that vehicle survived.
Clonts-Bigler’s severely injured son was trapped in the car for hours as firefighters cut the vehicle to free him. After being stabilized at San Carlos Apache Healthcare, he was flown to HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center. Clonts-Bigler got the call about the accident at about 4:30 a.m. and drove to the hospital. There she was told there was nothing that could be done to save her son and he was taken off life support. He is survived by his mother Pamila Clonts-Bigler, father Vic Ostberg, sister Heather Saline, brothers Steve and Clay Ostberg, two nieces and two nephews.
“He was only 24,” said his heartbroken mother. “He was just starting out in life. I’ll never see him get married or as an adult live his life. I’ll never have grandchildren from him.”
Her parents had lived their entire lives in Safford, where her father farmed, had a trucking company and did mechanical work.
On April 22, David, Sharon and Mitchell were laid to rest in a funeral attended by many throughout the Gila Valley. “They were so loved by the community,” said Clonts-Bigler. “The outpouring that we had from the community has been tremendous.”
Concluded Saline: “There’s nothing else that can bring justice to our family and there will never be answers to why such a tragedy happened, but I can only hope our family’s tragedy may bring positive change and blessings to other families who travel this road.”
For more information, Clonts-Bigler can be reached hwyjustice@gmail.com.