The coronavirus may have shut down the group’s annual celebration, but Eastern Arizona Hispanic Heritage Corporation continues to support students through its scholarship fund.
Eastern Arizona Hispanic Heritage Corporation is a 501©(3) nonprofit that promotes, celebrates and teaches Hispanic culture, honors people who have contributed to the culture’s welfare and promotes education with scholarships to Eastern Arizona College. Due to COVID-19, the group cancelled this year’s Un Gran Exito Fiesta, an annual fundraising event.
“Everything we were used to doing over the past six years has had to be modified,” said Secretary/Treasurer Lupe Munoz.
The group is still reaching out to local businesses for donations, either of money or items, to help support its scholarship fund. All donations are tax deductible. Munoz and Chairman Michael Andazola said several businesses have stepped up with financial contributions or by donating items for the group’s online auction.
Andazola and Munoz said M & F Aguirre Transportation of Safford will sponsor a scholarship for older single parents in their last two semesters of college. Other donors include Tractor Supply, Dairy Queen, Home Depot, Valley Furniture and NatureSweet.
“The community is phenomenal with assisting us even though we can’t have an event,” said Andazola. “They’ve rallied around us.”
“We want to keep it going forward in this manner for the rest of the year,” said Munoz. “We are still very much active and greatly appreciative of our community’s support.”
Donated items go into auction on Eastern Arizona Hispanic Heritage Corporation’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/groups/292381001466856/, with new items added as they come in. Donations can be made by calling the organization directly or through a Facebook message.
“Throughout the years we’ve had a countless number of supporters that donate to our event and our cause, so we’re hoping to sustain through this year,” said Munoz.