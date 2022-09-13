The Eastern Arizona Hispanic Heritage Corp. invites the public to a free kickoff event to its Hispanic Heritage Month celebration
The event will begin at 10 a.m. at Eastern Arizona College’s Lee Little Theater in Thatcher. The event, which will feature guest speakers and live music, signals the start of an annual celebration recognizing a deeply rooted Hispanic history in the Gila Valley.
Featured guest speaker Frank Montoya, formerly of Clifton, now lives in Safford with his wife Sandra. Montoya grew up in Clifton and worked as a laborer for Phelps Dodge for seven years before attending law enforcement academy. He served for 30 years at the Greenlee County Sheriff’s Office and retired as Patrol Sergeant.
Now, Montoya fills his days with volunteer work. “My wife and I volunteer for Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Clifton as members of the cemetery committee,” he wrote in a bio provided to the Heritage Corp. He also serves as secretary for the church board of directors. Montoya is a member of the Knights of Columbus in Clifton and a member of the Arizona Council on Aging for southeastern Arizona.
Also taking the podium Friday will be Margarita E. Wulftange, of Safford. After attending University of Arizona in 1959, she continued her education at Stanford before earning her Ed.D from University of Pacific in Stockton, Calif. Wulftange taught an array of students in Stockton: Her work often focused on bilingual and multicultural education. Some of the honors she received while in California include the Comite Patriotico Recognition for Community Involvement in 1988; the Role Model Award from Tierra del Oro Northern California Girl Scouts; induction into the Mexican American Hall of Fame in 1994 and Spanish Speaking Amiga of the Year in 1997. She also served as president of the Association of Mexican American Educators of San Joaquin County, as principle of Fremont Middle School for five years, and as a Northern Arizona University instructor from 1999-2007.
On Saturday, the celebration will continue with the 8th annual Hispanic Heritage Dinner and Show. It will kick off with a car show that will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Eastern Arizona College’s South Campus. Dinner, awards and guest speaker will take place at EAC’s Activity Center from 6 to 9 p.m.
This year, the Hispanic Heritage Corp. selected Tylee Olmedo as Teacher of the Year. According to a bio provided by the corporation, Olmedo is a lifelong resident of the Gila Valley. She attended Safford schools and graduated in 2015, earning a bachelor degree in education from Arizona State University at Eastern Arizona University while working full time. She graduated from ASU in 2019 and began her career as the social studies teacher for grades 5 and 6 at Pima Elementary.
Olmedo worked in Pima for three years until her recent transition to Safford schools. She now teaches grade 6 English language arts, writing, social studies and science at Ruth Powell Elementary, the same elementary school she attended as a child. She and her husband, Sergio, are expecting their first child this April. She continues to work toward becoming a national board certified teacher and pursuing her master’s degree.
The Munoz family will receive the honor of being the Hispanic Heritage Corp.’s Family of the Year. In a family biography submitted to this newspaper, the Munoz family described themselves as “a proud Hispanic-American family which believes deeply in furthering education in order to live a pleasant lifestyle whether through university, college, school, craft, apprenticeship or self-taught. The ultimate is learning God’s way and the power of the Holy Trinity — to follow the 'righteous path' while remaining diligent.”
Guadalupe Rodriguez Munoz and Linda Jean Orozco Munoz, both of Morenci, were married on Jan. 3, 1970. The Munozes had three children, Kimberly Ann, James Guadalupe and Amy Josephine, who passed away in 2008. They have 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Guadalupe and Linda graduated from Morenci High School in 1965 and 1966, respectively. Linda Munoz would become known for childcare services and her husband earned a degree in mechanical engineering in 1975.
In 1979, the Munoz family moved to Douglas so that Guadalupe could take a position as a senior field inspector for Phelps Dodge Corp. In 1982, Guadalupe was offered and accepted the Morenci smelter engineer position. They moved to Safford in 1986, where the kids graduated from high school. Guadalupe retired in 2005 at age 58. In 2006, he started a consulting business, Munoz Engineering Inc., and continues to work on a part-time basis.
The Munoz family has been active in numerous Catholic churches and Spanish choirs in the communities in which they have lived. They have also served as soccer and T-ball assistant coaches and Cinco de Mayo Fiesta participants, among other community roles.
Guadalupe is one of the founders and secretary-treasurer for Eastern Arizona Hispanic Heritage Corp.
For more information see the Hispanic Heritage Corp.’s Facebook page.