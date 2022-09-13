Calderón.jpg

Dr. Ernest Calderón is the keynote speaker for the 8th annual Hispanic Heritage Festival.

 COURTESY HISPANIC HERITAGE CORP.

The Eastern Arizona Hispanic Heritage Corp. invites the public to a free kickoff event to its Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

The event will begin at 10 a.m. at Eastern Arizona College’s Lee Little Theater in Thatcher. The event, which will feature guest speakers and live music, signals the start of an annual celebration recognizing a deeply rooted Hispanic history in the Gila Valley.

Frank Montoya.jpg

Frank Montoya
Margarita Wulftange.jpg

Dr. Margarita E. Wulftange
OLMEDO.jpg

Tyler Olmedo
MUNOZ FAMILY.jpg

The Munoz family
munoz.jpg

Guadalupe and Linda Munoz

