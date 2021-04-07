Every Wednesday music echoes down Safford’s Main Street as the sun sets and five musicians play their instruments to an empty restaurant.
Ron Green, owner of Candy’s Ice Cream Company, meets with a group of fellow musicians every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. to jam. As the friends gather on the stage, the lights are turned on, the amps are turned up, and together they play a variety of music from classic country to 60’s style rock and roll.
The 112-year-old building at 428 Main St. in Safford features a soda fountain dating back to the 1930s and a large back bar from the 1920s. Green purchased the building when he heard a potential buyer was going to gut it and sell the pieces to antique shops across the nation. Although he had to close the restaurant because he couldn't make a profit, he loves the historical aesthetic of the building and would consider opening again if he could find the right partner.
“We’ve been playing there for eight years,” Green said. “When Candies was open, we would have a jam session every Friday night.”
He keeps the building maintained and the electricity on in the building, occasionally renting it out for special occasions. And then there are the Wednesday night jam sessions.
Green has been playing musical instruments since he was in college and recently switched to an upright bass 10 years ago when his nephew taught him how to play.
“Everybody enjoys playing music, it’s good for the soul and it’s productive for people to do,” he said.
Sometimes people drop in to watch them play, but lately, because of COVID-19, there have been very few visitors. Although playing to an empty room is not as fun as performing for an audience, Green says he and his friends still like to play their music.
“We’d like to have a lot of people there to join in,” he said. “It’d be nice if people would sit down, bring a sandwich, listen to some music. We don’t serve any food.”
Green particularly likes playing modern music with interesting chord progressions and old country songs, which are a lost art, he said.
Green is also part of a western band called "The Tumbleweeds" that plays at summer festivals and weddings.
On April 11 the “Tumbleweeds” will play from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Candies and Green said everyone is invited.
“If other groups were able to, we’d love to have another group come in and play. There is a lot of acoustic talent around Safford,” he said.
On a recent night, Green and his friends, Chuck Smith, Joe Ferguson and Joe Sharp, poured themselves into such songs as "The cowboy rides away” and "San Antonio Rose.'"
Joseph Sharp, a violin player, works at the hospital running blood tests all day, but still finds time for the music.
“It’s about good friends, good times, and good music,” Sharp said.
Sharp, who has been playing music since he was 20, said he once opened for Dwight Yoakum and Dan Seals. He met Green at a fiddler’s association meeting after moving to Graham County in 2002.
Stepping into the shop and playing classical western music is nostalgic, Sharp said.
“It’s from a better day in time,” he said. “You can step back in time. You can feel the ambiance of the old Main Street. Nobody bothers us. We continue just having our own fun.”
Musicians do feel satisfaction from playing in front of crowds, but Sharp said he is simply grateful to be blessed with the gift of his musical talent.
“It’s given me a lifelong of pleasure,” he said. “I’m thankful to my maker. I was never good enough to do music for a living, I had a family to provide for. But you can play music for the rest of your life.”