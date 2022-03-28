The Graham County Historical Society held its Spring Trek on March 19, heading to the Carlisle ghost town and mine near the Arizona-New Mexico border northeast of Duncan.
The group stopped at the historical marker at Ash Peak, where Horatio Merrell and his daughter were ambushed and killed by the Apache Kid in 1895. Also discussed were other massacres and murders that occurred at this site. The outlaw and rustler leader John Kinney was captured at this site as well.
At Carlisle, Chuck Smith gave a presentation about the history of Carlisle and Steeple Rock mining district. He also gave information about Herbert Hoover, who had served a brief period of time as a geologist at Carlisle.
Troy Thygerson gave a presentation about the 1922 train robbery that occurred at Guthrie by members of the Fulcher family. Greenlee County Sheriff Sheriff Bradbury encountered the Fulchers near Carlisle and engaged in a gun battle. This resulted in a few fatalities.
Chuck Smith gave an account about another shootout at Carlisle in 1896. This time it involved James V. Parks, who was serving as a deputy for Grant County, N.M. Mr. Parks had just resigned his commission as a Graham County deputy He had only been on the job at Carlisle for a few days when an assayer named Athur W. Hand and another man became drunk and started shooting up the town.
Deputy Parks ordered the men to surrender their guns. Mr. Hand refused and resumed shooting. Deputy Parks shot Mr. Hand in the elbow, thus ending the shooting. The wound was so severe that amputation of the arm was required. Mr. Hand succumbed to his wounds and died a few day later. Deputy Parks would become sheriff of Graham County in 1901, serving six years.
After the presentations, the group explored around the mine site for a while, took photos and then departed to Safford.