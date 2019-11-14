SAFFORD — To ensure that local elections officials have what they need in advance of the 2020 election, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is traveling the state and getting first-hand information from county officials.
Hobbs visited with Greenlee County officials on Wednesday and with their Graham County counterparts on Thursday.
“Building relationships with the counties is my priority, so I wanted to visit every county in my first year on the job,” Hobbs told the Courier. “I’m seeing first hand the challenges they are facing.”
Hobbs said each county has different issues, but one thing all agreed on was an update on the state’s procedural manual as well as an update on the correspondence document.
“Previous administrations wanted to just lay down the law instead of respecting the counties,” Hobbs said.
She added that working with NASS — the National Association of Secretaries of State — and its public election education initiative #TrustedInfo2020 has helped her gather best practices for election integrity that she is sharing with county officials.
“There are huge campaigns of misinformation out there, so it’s vital voters know how to find trusted sources of information,” she said.
One of those trusted sources, she said, are the election officials working in each of Arizona’s 15 counties.
I believe that the folks who have been elected to be election officials have tremendous integrity; they want fair elections and take partisanship out of the process,” Hobbs said, adding that her office is also sharing data on misinformation campaigns with the Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center.
Hobbs said she’s proud of the effort her office has made in growing the Arizona Memory Project through the state library.
“We’re digitizing several hundred newspapers and promote a new collection every week,” said C. Murphy Hebert, Hobbs’ director of communication. “It’s preserving living history.”
Speaking of history, Hobbs said her office is in the planning stages to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in 2020.
“We’re planning an epic celebration,” she said.