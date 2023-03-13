Glenn Radshaw

Glenn Radshaw, a winter resident of Solomon, samples one of the Slamcan Arizona Rib Team's ribs during Saturday's Graham Rib Throwdown, a fundraiser for the Graham County Historical Society.

 PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER

The first Graham Rib Throwdown was a hit.

The two-day event, held Friday and Saturday, at the Graham County Fairgrounds, was a new fundraising effort for the Graham County Historical Society, which is in the process of landing a permanent home.

