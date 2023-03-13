The first Graham Rib Throwdown was a hit.
The two-day event, held Friday and Saturday, at the Graham County Fairgrounds, was a new fundraising effort for the Graham County Historical Society, which is in the process of landing a permanent home.
An estimated 600 patrons visited over the course of the event, which started with appetizer and dessert contests Friday evening and concluded Saturday with a BBQ Championship-sanctioned barbecued pork-rib cookoff and a cornhole tournament.
“We were very happy with the turnout for our first go-around,” Graham County Historical Society President Harvey Dale John said Monday. He said some 30 contestants participated in Friday’s appetizer and dessert events, and 17 signed up for the Rib Throwdown.
Cash prizes totaling $5,000 were awarded for best ribs, best appetizer, best dessert, people’s choice and even the best booth. Contestants came from all over the state.
Despite gusty winds, the ribs sold briskly on Saturday. Kyle and Susan Thomas of Phoenix reported they sold out of ribs within the first hour of the event.
The Thomases, who compete under the name Slamcam Arizona Rib Team, said they’ve been involved in the competitive barbecue circuit for about five years. They said the attraction isn’t really about the prize money, which is not usually enough to cover expenses, but rather the camaraderie among the grillers on the circuit and the opportunity to visit parts of the state they haven’t seen before.
“What else would we be doing?” Kyle Thomas asked.
“He would be watching NASCAR,” his wife responded, “and I would be pretending to watch NASCAR.”
“This is spectacular,” said snowbird Glenn Radshaw, who splits time between Pennsylvania and Solomon as he polished off a rib that had been prepared with a dry rub. "This (event) is something that's really worthwhile."
Radshaw and his friend Alan Hess moved on to the Thomases’ booth, where they were setting out their last rack of ribs.
Radshaw approved of their offering, which he described as being meatier than the other samples he had to that point.
“You can really taste the meat,” he explained.
First place and the $1,000 grand prize in the official rib competition went to SNS OG BBQ, Harvey John reported. Wildcat BBQ was reserve grand champion and was awarded $750.
People’s Choice winner was RXR BBQ. First prize in that competition paid $500.
John said the Graham County has given the Historical Society preliminary approval to move into the former Stockman Bank building in Safford. He said future discussions with the county will involve ironing out the conditions of that agreement.
Reach Tom Bodus at tom@eacourier.com or at (928) 424-6231.
Managing Editor
