People from all over the Gila Valley got into the holiday spirit Saturday. A great number of them met Santa and shopped at the Gila Valley VFW Post 10385 and many, many more made their way to the Victory Fellowship Church later in the evening to hear Christmas songs, visit a nativity scene and receive gifts.
