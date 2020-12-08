Dorothy Stinson School's Bulldog Express Choir live streamed their holiday concert Tuesday for their peers and a recording of it is now available for everyone else to enjoy on the Safford Bulldog News Network channel on YouTube. The fifth and sixth graders sang a bunch of classics for nearly 30 minutes.
